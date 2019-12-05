News / National
Chamisa to be next Zimbabwe president, says Mliswa
5 hrs ago | Views
Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa says he believes President Emmerson Mnangagwa will see through his two terms and stick to his words that a younger leader will take over.
He said at the crop of young leaders, MDC president Nelson Chamisa was favorite to lead the country.
