Chamisa to be next Zimbabwe president, says Mliswa

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa says he believes President Emmerson Mnangagwa will see through his two terms and stick to his words that a younger leader will take over.

He said at the crop of young leaders, MDC president Nelson Chamisa was favorite to lead the country.


More to follow....

Source - Newsday

