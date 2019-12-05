Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's deputy sued over Mphoko debt

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko and son Siqokoqela have taken their former lawyer Welshman Ncube to court demanding payment of $1 452 205,50 he allegedly received in trust on their behalf from Choppies Enterprises Limited.

In summons filed at the Bulawayo High Court on Monday, the Mphokos cited Ncube as defendant and demanded payment of the claim.

"The plaintiffs' claim against the defendant is for an order for the payment of the following sum of money which the defendant received in trust for and on behalf of the plaintiffs from Choppies Enterprises for onward payment to the plaintiffs by January 16, 2019, which sum of money despite demand, the defendant has failed, refused or neglected to pay, $832 500 payable to the first plaintiff (Phelekezela), $619 708,50 payable to the second plaintiff (Siqokoqela)," the summons read in part.

The Mphokos prayed for payment of interest in respect of each sum of money claimed at the prescribed rate of 5% per annum calculated from January 16, 2019 being the date when the money was due to the date of payment in full.

They also submitted a demand for payment of costs of suit on an attorney and client scale.

In their declaration, the Mphokos, through their lawyer Zibusiso Ncube, submitted that the MDC vice-president, who was Siqokoqela's lawyer when he faced fraud charges against Choppies, received the money on behalf of the plaintiffs from Choppies Enterprises.

However, Ncube did not remit the money to the pair.

Ncube is yet to respond to the summons.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Harare bound bus burns to ashes in Johannesburg

16 mins ago | 30 Views

Kasukuwere; a threat to ZANU PF and Zimbabwe?

56 mins ago | 392 Views

Millers threaten to increase mealie meal price on Thursday

1 hr ago | 405 Views

Patsime Trust, 2ND Street takes Poetry to another level

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Harassment forced me out of Zim - transgender activist - Nathanson

5 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Theft of vehicle lands woman in court

5 hrs ago | 1703 Views

'Need revolution, nor reforms, to remove Zanu PF' says J Moyo - Zanu PF mob psychosis

5 hrs ago | 1552 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF Youth leader involved in accident

5 hrs ago | 4216 Views

Chiyangwa in trouble over $30,000 Zifa withdrawals

5 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Mohadi business under probe

5 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Power cuts to intensify

5 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Matemadanda threatens to dissolve Zanu-PF Midlands

5 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Mnangagwa's top ally storms out of economy debate

5 hrs ago | 2177 Views

Chamisa to be next Zimbabwe president, says Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 3614 Views

Mliswa, war vets clash

5 hrs ago | 952 Views

Factions continue to hound Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 993 Views

Mthuli Ncube's austerity measures pay off

6 hrs ago | 2000 Views

'Eskom still supplying Zimbabwe with off-peak power'

6 hrs ago | 225 Views

Ngodzo set for Bosso return

6 hrs ago | 884 Views

High Court absolves BCC in case of drowned teen

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Victoria Falls not drying up

6 hrs ago | 447 Views

30-year business goes up in smoke

6 hrs ago | 895 Views

Zimbabwe records trade surplus

6 hrs ago | 303 Views

Welshman Ncube in trouble over Mphoko's money?

6 hrs ago | 456 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets today

6 hrs ago | 460 Views

Kazembe on electioneering

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

Vendors cash in on Zanu-PF indaba

6 hrs ago | 272 Views

Graveyards under threat

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Micho keen on Warriors job

6 hrs ago | 333 Views

Chiwenga urges army to stop illegal mining activities

6 hrs ago | 786 Views

Cross border bus crews told to tighten security

6 hrs ago | 665 Views

Zimbabwe aviation industry faces stiff competition

6 hrs ago | 125 Views

Form 1 places headache for pupils

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zimra reviews duty on Caps United bus

6 hrs ago | 644 Views

Mthuli Ncube spending within his means

6 hrs ago | 165 Views

Chasi challenges Koko to expose officials

6 hrs ago | 226 Views

MSD warns of thunderstorms, flash floods

6 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zimbabwe to make own number plates

6 hrs ago | 318 Views

Mliswa evicted

16 hrs ago | 5645 Views

Mnangagwa's son-in-law in trouble?

16 hrs ago | 5194 Views

Phelekezela Mphoko sues Welshman Ncube

17 hrs ago | 3308 Views

Kazembe Kazembe under fire over passport fees

18 hrs ago | 5232 Views

Madagascar book Cosafa semis spot

18 hrs ago | 637 Views

PHOTO: Nine $5 notes with same serial number

18 hrs ago | 6233 Views

Zanu-PF battles factionalism in Mnangagwa's Midlands province

18 hrs ago | 3060 Views

431 land barons face arrest over irregular sale of state land …Gvt says US$3 billion lost in the process

18 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Robber shot dead at roadblock

19 hrs ago | 2931 Views

Victoria Falls water flow increases following rains

19 hrs ago | 2426 Views

Zesa announces stage two load shedding

19 hrs ago | 1617 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days