PHOTOS: ZANU PF Youth leader involved in accident

by Mandla Ndlovu
5 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Tendai Chirau survived a fatal accident in Harare on Tuesday night after he was involved in a head on collision.

Chirau said the car with no lights was carrying fuel.

"Cadres. I was involved in an accident. I am however safe. It was a head on. A vehicle which had no lights encroached my lane.

"The other vehicle had two drums full of petrol and some containers…I don't know what could have happened if paita moto. It's the Lord Almighty who saved me. I am short of words."

Last year around this time ZANU PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Pupurai Togarepi was involved in an accident on his way to the ZANU PF Conference.



Source - Byo24News

