Theft of vehicle lands woman in court

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A Bulawayo woman is in trouble after she allegedly stole a vehicle from her visitor at her residence in Source-town.The woman allegedly stole the car and wallet containing US$360 and R 400.Aneludo Dube (25) was not asked to plead to vehicle theft when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu.She was remanded in custody to December 24.On November 20 at around 8pm, Kudazi Chakuinga (21) met Dube outside Cubana Bar Robert Mugabe Way on his way out.She joined him and went to Shisha Bar Bradfield where they drank beer together.At around 11pm Dube asked Chakuinga to accompany her to her residential place. On arrival he parked his vehicle a Honda fit outside her yard.Dube allegedly hatched a plan and suggested that Chakuinga could sleep over at her place of residence.He secured his vehicle by closing all the windows and locked all the doors.Chakuinga placed the car keys in his pocket and the two went to sleep in Dube's bedroom.The court was told that at around 7am Chakuinga woke up and discovered that his car keys from his pocket were missing and that his vehicle had been stolen.Dube was nowhere to be found. He checked for her and tried to contact her on mobile phone but she did not answer the calls.The court was told on November 23 at around 2pm Chakuinga's friend Sharpstone Gombedza saw Dube driving the stolen vehicle in Nketa suburb.He tried to stop her but she refused and sped off at high speed until she lost control of the vehicle and crushed in a water drainage along Nketa 9 drive opposite power station.Dube has no driver's licence. Chakuinga proceeded to the scene and discovered that the vehicle was damaged beyond repair.He reported the matter to the police vehicle Theft Squad who attended the scene leading to Dube's arrest on December 7 when Chakuinga saw her drinking beer and informed the police.The total value of the stolen property was $30 200 and property worth $26 000 was recovered.