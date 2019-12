Millers threaten to increase mealie meal price on Thursday

Reference is made to our agreed subsidy regime arrangement on roller-meal which you correctly

announced to the consuming public last week.Regrettably, Ministry of Finance is yet to make good on its upfront payment of the subsidy funds to millers.However, as a gesture of goodwill, millers had already started to reduce prices. Unfortunately, our members are financially handicapped to continue selling at the subsidised prices in the absence of the subsidies paid upfront as agreed.Accordingly, unless the said funds are provided today, our members will have no choice but to revert back to previous prices on Thursday 12 December, 2019.