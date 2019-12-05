Latest News Editor's Choice


Millers threaten to increase mealie meal price on Thursday

by Mandla Ndlovu
50 secs ago | Views
The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe has revealed that it will increase the price of mealie meal if the Ministry of Finance does not avail the subsidy that it promised to the millers.

The Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube announced that after President Emmerson Mnangagwa reversed the removal of subsidies, the Ministry will give the millers money for subsidies.

Read the full message from GMAZ below:

Reference is made to our agreed subsidy regime arrangement on roller-meal which you correctly

announced to the consuming public last week.

Regrettably, Ministry of Finance is yet to make good on its upfront payment of the subsidy funds to millers.

However, as a gesture of goodwill, millers had already started to reduce prices. Unfortunately, our members are financially handicapped to continue selling at the subsidised prices in the absence of the subsidies paid upfront as agreed.

Accordingly, unless the said funds are provided today, our members will have no choice but to revert back to previous prices on Thursday 12 December, 2019.



Source - Byo24News

