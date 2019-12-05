WATCH: Harare bound bus burns to ashes in Johannesburg

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Mandla Ndlovu
A Harare bound bus Apaco coaches went up in flames on Wednesday morning in Johannesburg on its way to Harare via Gweru.

Videos that are circulating on the internet show that the bus was coming from Cape Town going to Zimbabwe.

On some videos passengers are seen trying to grab their language as the big fire spreads from the rooftop of the bus.

The cause of the fire has been suspected to be gas cylinders that exploded.

