WATCH: Harare bound bus burns to ashes in Johannesburg
A Harare bound bus Apaco coaches went up in flames on Wednesday morning in Johannesburg on its way to Harare via Gweru.
Videos that are circulating on the internet show that the bus was coming from Cape Town going to Zimbabwe.
On some videos passengers are seen trying to grab their language as the big fire spreads from the rooftop of the bus.
The cause of the fire has been suspected to be gas cylinders that exploded.
Watch the video below:
The pain in her voice.— The Godlwayo Princess👑 (@miss_tee09) December 11, 2019
Jehovah what did we do wrong???
Cue #SenzeniNa 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/DBVBnhFBia
Source - Byo24News