Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe shows Britain the middle finger

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago | Views
Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi says Zimbabwe has no appetite to join the Commonwealth of nations; a club of former British colonies.

Mutodi's statements came after British Ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson

Said Zimbabwe is far away from qualifying in re-joining the Commonwealth.

Said Mutodi, "Re-joining the Commonwealth may be crucial to the UK and to Ambassador Melanie Robinson from one angle but to us there is no excitement in rejoining a club of former colonies without guarantee of mutual respect and sovereignty. The game of endless reforms is shameful."

In 2018, Zimbabwe applied to rejoin the Commonwealth and invited the bloc of former British colonies to send observers to its general elections.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said in a statement then that President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who replaced Mugabe after a de facto army coup in November, made the application on May 15.

"Zimbabwe's eventual return to the Commonwealth, following a successful membership application, would be a momentous occasion, given our shared rich history," Scotland said.

According to the club's website Fifty three countries are members of the Commonwealth. Our countries span Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Pacific and are diverse – they are amongst the world's largest, smallest, richest and poorest countries. Thirty-one of our members are classified as small states – countries with a population size of 1.5 million people or less and larger member states that share similar characteristics with them.

All members subscribe to the Commonwealth's values and principles outlined in the Commonwealth Charter.

Leaders of member countries shape Commonwealth policies and priorities. Every two years, they meet to discuss issues affecting the Commonwealth and the wider world at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

All members have an equal say, regardless of size or economic stature. This ensures even the smallest member countries have a voice in shaping the Commonwealth.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Transparency & Accountability is a key component in Governance & Leadership

27 mins ago | 43 Views

Higherlife Foundation launches 'Support Our Hospitals' campaign

42 mins ago | 78 Views

Obert Mpofu speaks on Muchinguri replacing General Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 500 Views

'My hands are clean' says Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2445 Views

WATCH: Harare bound bus burns to ashes in Johannesburg

5 hrs ago | 3241 Views

Kasukuwere; a threat to ZANU PF and Zimbabwe?

6 hrs ago | 3076 Views

Millers threaten to increase mealie meal price on Thursday

6 hrs ago | 3112 Views

Patsime Trust, 2ND Street takes Poetry to another level

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Harassment forced me out of Zim - transgender activist - Nathanson

10 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Theft of vehicle lands woman in court

10 hrs ago | 2629 Views

'Need revolution, nor reforms, to remove Zanu PF' says J Moyo - Zanu PF mob psychosis

10 hrs ago | 2240 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF Youth leader involved in accident

10 hrs ago | 6160 Views

Chamisa's deputy sued over Mphoko debt

10 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Chiyangwa in trouble over $30,000 Zifa withdrawals

10 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Mohadi business under probe

10 hrs ago | 2125 Views

Power cuts to intensify

10 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Matemadanda threatens to dissolve Zanu-PF Midlands

10 hrs ago | 2014 Views

Mnangagwa's top ally storms out of economy debate

10 hrs ago | 2964 Views

Chamisa to be next Zimbabwe president, says Mliswa

10 hrs ago | 5180 Views

Mliswa, war vets clash

10 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Factions continue to hound Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

10 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Mthuli Ncube's austerity measures pay off

11 hrs ago | 3618 Views

'Eskom still supplying Zimbabwe with off-peak power'

11 hrs ago | 333 Views

Ngodzo set for Bosso return

11 hrs ago | 1226 Views

High Court absolves BCC in case of drowned teen

11 hrs ago | 393 Views

Victoria Falls not drying up

11 hrs ago | 680 Views

30-year business goes up in smoke

11 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Zimbabwe records trade surplus

11 hrs ago | 404 Views

Welshman Ncube in trouble over Mphoko's money?

11 hrs ago | 666 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets today

11 hrs ago | 747 Views

Kazembe on electioneering

11 hrs ago | 322 Views

Vendors cash in on Zanu-PF indaba

11 hrs ago | 397 Views

Graveyards under threat

11 hrs ago | 591 Views

Micho keen on Warriors job

11 hrs ago | 492 Views

Chiwenga urges army to stop illegal mining activities

11 hrs ago | 1991 Views

Cross border bus crews told to tighten security

11 hrs ago | 894 Views

Zimbabwe aviation industry faces stiff competition

11 hrs ago | 176 Views

Form 1 places headache for pupils

11 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zimra reviews duty on Caps United bus

11 hrs ago | 898 Views

Mthuli Ncube spending within his means

11 hrs ago | 226 Views

Chasi challenges Koko to expose officials

11 hrs ago | 307 Views

MSD warns of thunderstorms, flash floods

11 hrs ago | 502 Views

Zimbabwe to make own number plates

11 hrs ago | 494 Views

Mliswa evicted

21 hrs ago | 5878 Views

Mnangagwa's son-in-law in trouble?

21 hrs ago | 5450 Views

Phelekezela Mphoko sues Welshman Ncube

22 hrs ago | 3412 Views

Kazembe Kazembe under fire over passport fees

23 hrs ago | 5608 Views

Madagascar book Cosafa semis spot

23 hrs ago | 686 Views

PHOTO: Nine $5 notes with same serial number

23 hrs ago | 6984 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days