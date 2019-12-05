Zimbabwe shows Britain the middle finger

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi says Zimbabwe has no appetite to join the Commonwealth of nations; a club of former British colonies.Mutodi's statements came after British Ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie RobinsonSaid Zimbabwe is far away from qualifying in re-joining the Commonwealth.Said Mutodi, "Re-joining the Commonwealth may be crucial to the UK and to Ambassador Melanie Robinson from one angle but to us there is no excitement in rejoining a club of former colonies without guarantee of mutual respect and sovereignty. The game of endless reforms is shameful."In 2018, Zimbabwe applied to rejoin the Commonwealth and invited the bloc of former British colonies to send observers to its general elections.Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said in a statement then that President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who replaced Mugabe after a de facto army coup in November, made the application on May 15."Zimbabwe's eventual return to the Commonwealth, following a successful membership application, would be a momentous occasion, given our shared rich history," Scotland said.According to the club's website Fifty three countries are members of the Commonwealth. Our countries span Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Pacific and are diverse – they are amongst the world's largest, smallest, richest and poorest countries. Thirty-one of our members are classified as small states – countries with a population size of 1.5 million people or less and larger member states that share similar characteristics with them.All members subscribe to the Commonwealth's values and principles outlined in the Commonwealth Charter.Leaders of member countries shape Commonwealth policies and priorities. Every two years, they meet to discuss issues affecting the Commonwealth and the wider world at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).All members have an equal say, regardless of size or economic stature. This ensures even the smallest member countries have a voice in shaping the Commonwealth.