'My hands are clean' says Kasukuwere

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago
Former Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere says he is not guilty of the US$ 3 Billion that has been reportedly lost to land barons due to illegal land deals involving state land.

When threatened that he will be arrested over the issue Kasuskuwere said he is the one that initiated that Land Commission of Inquiry.

"I initiated the Land Commission of Inquiry and decision adopted at a cabinet meeting chaired by HE Mugabe. Your excitement is misplaced and short lived for you shall soon come across reality. It was meant to correct a situation not for vindictiveness."

The former ZANU PF Commissar challenged every everyone who is accusing him of illegitimately benefitting from the deals to take the matters to the police.

"By the time I joined government as Minister in 2005, I had built businesses throughout the country and region. I still maintain very strong ties with banks and building societies who have funded and advanced loans to my entities.

"Please hand over the files to the Police and ZACC. I have nothing to hide and that's why I returned in May and September 2018. If there are any other allegations let me know."



