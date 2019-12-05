Obert Mpofu speaks on Muchinguri replacing General Chiwenga

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu has dismissed rumours that Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri is set to replace General Constantino Chiwenga as Vice President during the ZANU PF Peoples Conference.Reports that were making rounds on social media suggested that Muchinguri was set to take over the job of number 2 as Chiwenga is known.Speaking to NewZimbabwe, Mpofu dismissed the reports as a myth as no such endorsements had been made by the party's provinces."How can you believe such a myth. We don't have such," Mpofu said. "Our nominations are done by all provinces and it is about the president nobody else."Earlier this year self-styled strategist William Gerald Mutumanje said Oppah was the first choice of Vice Presidency.Said Lumumba, "There is a voice silent in all this but playing a very smart calculative game. ZANU PF will self-preserve, they will do the needful to stay in power, but like musical chairs, one must go to save one. Don't underrate Oppah's ability to navigate the game. She was 1st choice VP."Early this year, Mnangagwa redeployed personnel in the Presidential Guard and Mechanised Brigade, where senior commanders and troops, who played critical roles in the coup, were shifted or removed.Senior commanders who have since been retired and posted to diplomatic missions include Major-General Anselem Sanyatwe, who was commander of the Presidential Guard; former Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) chief-of-staff (administration) Douglas Nyikayaramba, chief-of-staff responsible for service personnel and logistics, Major-General Martin Chedondo, and Air Vice-Marshal Sheba Shumbayawonda.