Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Obert Mpofu speaks on Muchinguri replacing General Chiwenga

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu has dismissed rumours that Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri is set to replace General Constantino Chiwenga as Vice President during the ZANU PF Peoples Conference.

Reports that were making rounds on social media suggested that Muchinguri was set to take over the job of number 2 as Chiwenga is known.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe, Mpofu dismissed the reports as a myth as no such endorsements had been made by the party's provinces.

"How can you believe such a myth. We don't have such," Mpofu said. "Our nominations are done by all provinces and it is about the president nobody else."

Earlier this year self-styled strategist William Gerald Mutumanje said Oppah was the first choice of Vice Presidency.

Said Lumumba, "There is a voice silent in all this but playing a very smart calculative game. ZANU PF will self-preserve, they will do the needful to stay in power, but like musical chairs, one must go to save one. Don't underrate Oppah's ability to navigate the game. She was 1st choice VP."

Early this year, Mnangagwa redeployed personnel in the Presidential Guard and Mechanised Brigade, where senior commanders and troops, who played critical roles in the coup, were shifted or removed.

Senior commanders who have since been retired and posted to diplomatic missions include Major-General Anselem Sanyatwe, who was commander of the Presidential Guard; former Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) chief-of-staff (administration) Douglas Nyikayaramba, chief-of-staff responsible for service personnel and logistics, Major-General Martin Chedondo, and Air Vice-Marshal Sheba Shumbayawonda.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Transparency & Accountability is a key component in Governance & Leadership

27 mins ago | 43 Views

Higherlife Foundation launches 'Support Our Hospitals' campaign

42 mins ago | 78 Views

'My hands are clean' says Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2448 Views

Zimbabwe shows Britain the middle finger

4 hrs ago | 3209 Views

WATCH: Harare bound bus burns to ashes in Johannesburg

5 hrs ago | 3244 Views

Kasukuwere; a threat to ZANU PF and Zimbabwe?

6 hrs ago | 3076 Views

Millers threaten to increase mealie meal price on Thursday

6 hrs ago | 3112 Views

Patsime Trust, 2ND Street takes Poetry to another level

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Harassment forced me out of Zim - transgender activist - Nathanson

10 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Theft of vehicle lands woman in court

10 hrs ago | 2629 Views

'Need revolution, nor reforms, to remove Zanu PF' says J Moyo - Zanu PF mob psychosis

10 hrs ago | 2240 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF Youth leader involved in accident

10 hrs ago | 6160 Views

Chamisa's deputy sued over Mphoko debt

10 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Chiyangwa in trouble over $30,000 Zifa withdrawals

10 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Mohadi business under probe

10 hrs ago | 2125 Views

Power cuts to intensify

10 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Matemadanda threatens to dissolve Zanu-PF Midlands

10 hrs ago | 2014 Views

Mnangagwa's top ally storms out of economy debate

10 hrs ago | 2965 Views

Chamisa to be next Zimbabwe president, says Mliswa

10 hrs ago | 5180 Views

Mliswa, war vets clash

10 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Factions continue to hound Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

10 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Mthuli Ncube's austerity measures pay off

11 hrs ago | 3618 Views

'Eskom still supplying Zimbabwe with off-peak power'

11 hrs ago | 333 Views

Ngodzo set for Bosso return

11 hrs ago | 1226 Views

High Court absolves BCC in case of drowned teen

11 hrs ago | 393 Views

Victoria Falls not drying up

11 hrs ago | 680 Views

30-year business goes up in smoke

11 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Zimbabwe records trade surplus

11 hrs ago | 404 Views

Welshman Ncube in trouble over Mphoko's money?

11 hrs ago | 666 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets today

11 hrs ago | 747 Views

Kazembe on electioneering

11 hrs ago | 322 Views

Vendors cash in on Zanu-PF indaba

11 hrs ago | 397 Views

Graveyards under threat

11 hrs ago | 591 Views

Micho keen on Warriors job

11 hrs ago | 492 Views

Chiwenga urges army to stop illegal mining activities

11 hrs ago | 1992 Views

Cross border bus crews told to tighten security

11 hrs ago | 895 Views

Zimbabwe aviation industry faces stiff competition

11 hrs ago | 176 Views

Form 1 places headache for pupils

11 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zimra reviews duty on Caps United bus

11 hrs ago | 898 Views

Mthuli Ncube spending within his means

11 hrs ago | 226 Views

Chasi challenges Koko to expose officials

11 hrs ago | 307 Views

MSD warns of thunderstorms, flash floods

11 hrs ago | 502 Views

Zimbabwe to make own number plates

11 hrs ago | 494 Views

Mliswa evicted

21 hrs ago | 5878 Views

Mnangagwa's son-in-law in trouble?

21 hrs ago | 5450 Views

Phelekezela Mphoko sues Welshman Ncube

22 hrs ago | 3412 Views

Kazembe Kazembe under fire over passport fees

23 hrs ago | 5608 Views

Madagascar book Cosafa semis spot

23 hrs ago | 686 Views

PHOTO: Nine $5 notes with same serial number

23 hrs ago | 6984 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days