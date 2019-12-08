News / National
Welshman Ncube dragged to court over Mphoko money 'theft'
MDC Alliance deputy president Professor Welshman Ncube was on Wednesday ridiculed over a court case where former Vice Phelekezela Mphoko is accusing the law professor of stealing his US$1,5 million.
The money, Mphoko and his son Siqokoqela state in court papers, is part of the US$2,9 million they got as shares from Choppies Enterprises after they were bought out of the company.
The Mphokos want an order directing the MDC Alliance vice-president to pay them about $1,5 million being the outstanding balance of the money they received as shares from Choppies including a five percent interest calculated from January 16, 2019 to the date of full payment.
After publication of the court case Prof Ncube became a butt of jokes with shadowy Zanu-PF character Matigary saying, "So Welshman Ncube chowed Mphoko's $1.5mln Choppies money, just like that?"
More Twitter users joined in with Melody Chakatsva responding, "If its true I wont be surprised. Looks like #MDC is a victim of "Donor fatigue". Donors are not seeing returns for their money, just like supporters are not seeing returns for their support. Welshman and co would logically be left with no other option of earning money," she said.
Brighton Musonza said it was a mistake to hire Prof Ncube as the Mphokos lawyer.
" No wonder why Mphoko lost his Choppies case; how could he bring in Welshman Ncube on a corporate case; a Prof in family law going through the Companies Act for the first time in his career. That was a clumsy sentimental choice for the Mphoko family," he said.
Tina Munya sarcastically reminded Prof Ncube's taunters that the MDC A VP was a" human rights champion."
Source - Byo24News