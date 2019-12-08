Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Miss Tourism models involved in accident

by Staff Reporter
9 secs ago | Views
Seven out of the 19 Miss Tourism Zimbabwe contestants who were in boot camp preparing for the national finals slated for Montclair Hotel in Nyanga this Saturday have been injured in a bus accident that occurred in Vumba last night.

The models who had been in the Eastern Highlands for four days were on their way to Eden Lodge in Vumba where they were scheduled to sleep.

According to one of the pageant's organisers, the driver lost control of the bus ferrying the models, near Leopard Rock Hotel after failing to negotiate a curve as the roads were slippery because of the rains.

With help from one of the pageant sponsors, Mutare businessman, Isau Mupfumi, three ambulances were dispatched to the scene and the models, though stable, are said to have sustained injuries.

"The girls have been under observation at Murambi Garden hospital and all are stable. There are some injuries, but no death recorded. We're now making arrangements to have the models transferred to Harare hospitals for further treatment," said one of the organisers.

She said all the contestants are currently in hospital undergoing check-ups as they may have internal injuries.

"We believe they were all affected, including those who are not physically hurt so they're all in hospital under observation. It's sad that such an unfortunate event transpired, however we thank God because the accident was not fatal."

However, a support team has since been dispatched to Vumba to go and assist and ferry back the contestants to their respective provinces as the pageant will no longer be held.

Source - Chronicle

