General Chiwenga to retain position at Conference

by Staff Reporter
The 18th Zanu-PF National People's Conference to be opened by President Mnangagwa at Goromonzi High School tomorrow is not going to be elective, but will be a defining meeting to set the country on a robust path for accelerated economic growth.

Briefing journalists after the 335th ordinary session of the Politburo in Harare yesterday, Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo dismissed social media reports that the party would elect new office bearers.

He said people peddling such falsehoods were not aware of the difference between a conference and a congress.

"The President noted that this will be a defining conference and must be used to further mobilise our people towards economic productivity and guide our course as we accelerate our quest to grow our economy and improve the quality of lives of our people," said Cde Khaya Moyo.

"There are some social media reports circulating that we are going to Goromonzi for elections. I want to emphasise that the 18th National People's Conference is not a congress. I repeat, it's not a congress. It is therefore not elective like any other conference. We never elect leadership at conferences. It is only done at congresses.

"So, as per our constitution, it is only congress that entertains elections or where elections take place. Therefore, please take note seriously over this misleading social media report that we are heading for Goromonzi to elect leadership. There is no such thing."

Cde Khaya Moyo said the ruling party's National Chairperson Cde Oppah Muchingiri-Kashiri gave a detailed report on the conference preparations.

He said everything was in place for the meeting.

"The national chairman gave a comprehensive report on the preparations for the 18th National People's Conference under the theme "Mechanise, modernise and grow the economy towards Vision 2030", he said.

"His Excellency the President and First Secretary will officially open the conference on Friday 13 December 2019 and close it 14 December 2019. Delegates leave for their respective provinces on Sunday 15 December 2019."

National political commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda presented an update report on the commissariat department.




Source - Chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days