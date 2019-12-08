ZESA to disconnect 24 000 clients

News / National

by Staff Reporter

ZESA Holdings has now identified 24 000 defaulting clients owing it a combined $1,2 billion in unpaid bills which it wants to blacklist.The defaulters will be barred from buying electricity or opening credit accounts with other organisations or companies.The power utility company is struggling to generate enough electricity or import power to cover the deficit and this has seen electricity consumers enduring long hours of load shedding. Zesa which is said to be technically insolvent, has blamed some of its problems on the failure by power consumers to settle bills.In an interview, Zesa Holding spokesperson Mr Fullard Gwasira said the company has listed 24 000 clients that it wants to blacklist to push them to settle their arrears."We are using blacklisting as one of the credit control measures so it is important for our clients to honour their debts.The bad thing about blacklisting is that when you get blacklisted you can't even open a bank account because we liaise with other credit control institutions," said Mr Gwasira.He said those who come up with payment plans or start reducing their arrears will not be blacklisted and as such it was important for those in arreas to start paying.Mr Gwasira however said Zesa will only blacklist after all other credit control measures have failed to yield desired results.