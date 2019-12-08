Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

The MDC once again demands an end to political persecutions

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC Secretary for Justice and Legal Affairs Innocent Gonesehas said the MDC is once again demanding an end to political persecutions after the trial of party's  National Organizing Secretary Amos Chibaya and Deputy National Organizing Secretary Sibusisiwe Bhudha failed to take off today due to the ineptitude of the State which did not furnish the Defence Lawyers with the trial papers on time.

He said the charges that they are facing are ridiculous and nonsensical and would have no place in a civilised and democratic country.

"Section 26(11) of the now defunct Public Order and Security Act is inimical to the tenets of a democratic dispensation and we are baffled by state s desire to persue such a matter," he said.

"What compounds matters is that the persecuting authorities have since the 8th October failed to provide the Defence with the trial papers in spite of several visits to their office and it is a travesty of Justice that the Regional Court has been turned into a Remand Court and our leaders have to appear again on the 3rd February 2020 for trial on a case which has no substance."

He said recently the State indicated that it intends to indict our Secretary General Honourable Charlton Hwende for trial in the High Court next year following a similar path to our National Vice Chairman Honourable Job Sikhala.

"Several other leaders in the MDC as well as civic leaders vendors and other citizens are facing trumped-up charges. We know that all these people have not committed any crime but have simply dared to challenge the repression of the Illegitimate regime and stand up for their rights and those of others," he said.

"We therefore call upon the powers that be not to continue to abuse the people of Zimbabwe while the country is bleeding and burning. No amount of persecution and suppression will stop an idea whose time has come."

He said instead the regime should introspect and accept that in spite of stealing elections it has failed and begin the journey of engagement and dialogue to extricate the country from the quagmire.

Source - Stephen Jakes

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Former Minister attempts to evict 109 families

12 mins ago | 20 Views

Former Minister attempts to evict 109 families

12 mins ago | 15 Views

Cuban doctors descend in Zimbabwe

34 mins ago | 353 Views

Five people die in Harare

45 mins ago | 324 Views

Government increases vehicle crimes penalties

3 hrs ago | 1145 Views

ZESA to disconnect 24 000 clients

3 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Bulawayo man rapes dog at girlfriend's house

3 hrs ago | 1756 Views

General Chiwenga to retain position at Conference

4 hrs ago | 2791 Views

BREAKING: Miss Tourism models involved in accident

4 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Mnangagwa's family members capture government?

5 hrs ago | 4313 Views

Illegal gold miners wreak havoc in Mazowe

6 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Mnangagwa puts land barons on notice

6 hrs ago | 1266 Views

PSC rejects Mphoko forex benefits demands

6 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Welshman Ncube dragged to court over Mphoko money 'theft'

6 hrs ago | 908 Views

10 hospitalised in SA after Zim bound bus catches fire

6 hrs ago | 1531 Views

MDC official 'embezzles' burial society funds

6 hrs ago | 735 Views

'So honoured to be in Berlin' twittered Chamisa - morphed in ED acolyte, sanction both

6 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Land dispute gets nasty as man burns villager's home

6 hrs ago | 518 Views

Texas Meat Markets officially opens

6 hrs ago | 750 Views

UK-based Nyakudya sings for Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 315 Views

Transparency & Accountability is a key component in Governance & Leadership

21 hrs ago | 928 Views

Higherlife Foundation launches 'Support Our Hospitals' campaign

21 hrs ago | 1738 Views

Obert Mpofu speaks on Muchinguri replacing General Chiwenga

21 hrs ago | 14734 Views

'My hands are clean' says Kasukuwere

24 hrs ago | 9735 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days