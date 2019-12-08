Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Five people die in Harare

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Five people died this morning while 11 others were injured when a haulage truck collided with a pick-up truck at the intersection of Borrowdale Road and Harare Drive.

According to a statement by the ZRP on its Twitter handle, the accident occurred after the two drivers failed to give way to each at the intersection.

"The ZRP confirms that five died and 11 others were injured at the intersection of Borrowdale Road and Harare Drive at 0630hrs today. A haulage truck which was travelling along Harare Drive due east collided with a Mazda pick-up truck which was travelling along Borrowdale road towards Domboshava.

"The traffic lights were not functional at the time of the road traffic accident as parties failed to give way to each other. Motorists should be cautious and give due regard to road safety on approaching traffic lights which are not functional," reads the statement from the police.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

What are our leaders smoking?

16 mins ago | 14 Views

Former Minister attempts to evict 109 families

48 mins ago | 133 Views

Cuban doctors descend in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 936 Views

The MDC once again demands an end to political persecutions

3 hrs ago | 733 Views

Government increases vehicle crimes penalties

3 hrs ago | 1427 Views

ZESA to disconnect 24 000 clients

4 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Bulawayo man rapes dog at girlfriend's house

4 hrs ago | 2095 Views

General Chiwenga to retain position at Conference

4 hrs ago | 3266 Views

BREAKING: Miss Tourism models involved in accident

4 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Mnangagwa's family members capture government?

6 hrs ago | 4617 Views

Illegal gold miners wreak havoc in Mazowe

6 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Mnangagwa puts land barons on notice

6 hrs ago | 1359 Views

PSC rejects Mphoko forex benefits demands

6 hrs ago | 1287 Views

Welshman Ncube dragged to court over Mphoko money 'theft'

6 hrs ago | 983 Views

10 hospitalised in SA after Zim bound bus catches fire

6 hrs ago | 1667 Views

MDC official 'embezzles' burial society funds

6 hrs ago | 779 Views

'So honoured to be in Berlin' twittered Chamisa - morphed in ED acolyte, sanction both

7 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Land dispute gets nasty as man burns villager's home

7 hrs ago | 547 Views

Texas Meat Markets officially opens

7 hrs ago | 784 Views

UK-based Nyakudya sings for Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 322 Views

Transparency & Accountability is a key component in Governance & Leadership

21 hrs ago | 936 Views

Higherlife Foundation launches 'Support Our Hospitals' campaign

22 hrs ago | 1760 Views

Obert Mpofu speaks on Muchinguri replacing General Chiwenga

22 hrs ago | 14903 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days