Cuban doctors descend in Zimbabwe

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Government has deployed four Cuban doctors expected to start work early next year at the Chitungwiza health department, an official has said.

As part of the offer, Chitungwiza Municipality will only cater for accommodation and transport costs for the quartet while their salaries will be paid for by the Cuban government.

Chitungwiza acting town clerk Dr Tonderai Kasu tabled the offer before a full council meeting last Tuesday. The local authority accepted the offer during the meeting after a cost-benefit analysis was presented.

More to follow…

Source - Herald

