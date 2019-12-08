Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Former Minister attempts to evict 109 families

by Staff Reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Former Cabinet minister Nyasha Chikwinya is trying to evict 109 families settled on a 150-hectare piece of land at Glen Forest Farm in Harare after she gave up her offer letter for the land upon receiving a new piece as compensation.

The court has since provisionally set aside the writ of ejection, effectively stopping Chikwinya from evicting the families.

Her attempt to return to the 150-hectare piece came after she had exhausted her new 80-hectare piece of land, which she sub-divided into residential stands, Justice Clement Phiri heard.

The families, members of Mama Mafuyana Housing Cooperative, were recently served with eviction notices, with Chikwinya intending to demolish their houses.

While the case is pending, Chikwinya claimed she was locked out of her farm and obtained an order restoring her occupancy.

On the strength of the order, Chikwinya obtained a writ of ejection against the cooperative members and its chairman Mr Boniface Mutize.

The membership had been served with ejection notices pondering the next move.

The cooperative, through its lawyer Mr Advent Tavenhave of Tavenhave & Machingauta Legal Practitioners, contested the writ, arguing it was fraudulently acquired.

They argued that Chikwinya had no legal right to stay on the land because she had since been allocated another 84 hectares as compensation after the withdrawal of her offer letter in respect of the disputed piece of land.

After selling stands on the 84 hectares of land, the lawyers argued, Chikwinya remained on the disputed land, intending to subdivide more stands for sale.

Mr Oliver Marwa of Rubaya & Chatambudza Legal Practitioners represented Chikwinya in the urgent chamber application.

Justice Phiri ruled in favour of the desperate families and stopped the evictions.

"Pending the return date, the second respondent (Sheriff of Zimbabwe) be and is hereby ordered to stay execution of a writ of ejectment issued under HC6259/19," he said.

Chikwinya was ordered to pay costs of suit on a punitive scale.

According to the court papers filed at the High Court, the cooperative was in 2003 offered the remainder of Glen Forest of Borrowdale Estate, measuring 150 hectares by the Ministry of Local Government and National Housing, in terms of Section 3 of the Urban Development Act for urban settlement.

The land was surveyed and the Department of Physical Planning approved the layout of 109 stands in terms of the Regional, Town Country Planning Act Chapter  29:12.

Source - Herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Former Minister attempts to evict 109 families

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Cuban doctors descend in Zimbabwe

24 mins ago | 222 Views

Five people die in Harare

34 mins ago | 218 Views

The MDC once again demands an end to political persecutions

2 hrs ago | 574 Views

Government increases vehicle crimes penalties

3 hrs ago | 1068 Views

ZESA to disconnect 24 000 clients

3 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Bulawayo man rapes dog at girlfriend's house

3 hrs ago | 1654 Views

General Chiwenga to retain position at Conference

3 hrs ago | 2646 Views

BREAKING: Miss Tourism models involved in accident

4 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Mnangagwa's family members capture government?

5 hrs ago | 4213 Views

Illegal gold miners wreak havoc in Mazowe

5 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Mnangagwa puts land barons on notice

5 hrs ago | 1242 Views

PSC rejects Mphoko forex benefits demands

6 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Welshman Ncube dragged to court over Mphoko money 'theft'

6 hrs ago | 894 Views

10 hospitalised in SA after Zim bound bus catches fire

6 hrs ago | 1499 Views

MDC official 'embezzles' burial society funds

6 hrs ago | 721 Views

'So honoured to be in Berlin' twittered Chamisa - morphed in ED acolyte, sanction both

6 hrs ago | 1825 Views

Land dispute gets nasty as man burns villager's home

6 hrs ago | 508 Views

Texas Meat Markets officially opens

6 hrs ago | 733 Views

UK-based Nyakudya sings for Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 309 Views

Transparency & Accountability is a key component in Governance & Leadership

21 hrs ago | 925 Views

Higherlife Foundation launches 'Support Our Hospitals' campaign

21 hrs ago | 1733 Views

Obert Mpofu speaks on Muchinguri replacing General Chiwenga

21 hrs ago | 14682 Views

'My hands are clean' says Kasukuwere

23 hrs ago | 9695 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days