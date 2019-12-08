Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Heavy police presence in the Midlands

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
There will be heavy police presence in the Midlands province following the announcement of  an increase in the deployment of officers to conduct patrols and set up road blocks in preparation  for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

 Midlands police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said  the move was to reduce lawlessness and accidents.

"ZRP is sending a stern warning to people across Midlands Province that we will be firm on the ground patrolling and deterring would be criminals," said Mukwende in a statement.

"The police are committed to ensuring safety of all road users, citizens and visitors to the province through heavily deployment of members and officers on patrols. We will be carrying out crime awareness campaigns that are aimed at educating communities to be wary of criminals in residential commercial and rural communities.  We endeavor to conscientise the youths to be cautious not to fall victim to sexual predators and we are also extending the education to parents and guardians."

Mukwende advised parents to be alert and monitor their children from predatory sex pests

"We believe that the quicker the detection of a sexual offence, the better the case could be managed. We urge all adult citizens to drink responsibly in order to avoid drunken driving, violence and gender based violence as usually lives are lost over avoidable disputes. We would like to appreciate that some members of the Midlands community keep volunteering information which has exposed criminal activities taking place in the area. We urge people to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station," said Mukwende.

Source - Byo24News

