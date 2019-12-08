Latest News Editor's Choice


National

Kuda Tagwirei 'dumps' Mnangagwa

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Oil guru Kuda Tagwirei has reportedly dumped the Emmerson Mnangagwa's Presidential Advisory Council and is no longer attending any of the meetings, Professor Jonathan Moyo has revealed.

Tagwirei is part of the 26-member Presidential Advisory Council (PAC).

Posting on Twitter Prof Moyo said, "Has PAC packed up? At its last meeting two months ago, only six out of 24 members showed up. The six got a tongue lashing from Mnangagwa who now sees PAC as a disused tool. The big guns, like Kuda Tagwirei, no longer attend PAC which now attracts six or so patronage seekers!"

The advisory council comprises experts and leaders drawn from diverse sectors like business, health and social protection, agriculture, governance and human rights, faith-based organisations, tourism.

The PAC is a voluntary and serves at the pleasure of the President and has 17 terms of reference.

During the launch of the PAC Dr Misheck Sibanda said from time-to-time, the advisory council should help with a comprehensive situational analysis on the state of the economy and investment climate in the country.

"(It is supposed) to proffer ideas and suggestions on key reforms and measures needed to improve the investment and business climate in the country for economic recovery and growth," he said.

"It must contribute towards policies and measures, short medium and long term, for the growth of the economy. On the strength of the country's resources, to suggest best strategies for leveraging them to best national advantage; to advise and develop strategies for making Zimbabwe a modern, industrialised and food-secure, higher middle income by 2030; to input into policies and strategies for inclusive and balanced growth in line with the policy on decentralisation and devolution and to advise on the integration of science, technology, research and innovation in the economy."





Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days