Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe gives 70% of diamonds to Russian firm

by Mandla Ndlovu
29 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government is set to give 70% of Zimbabwe's diamonds to a Russian diamond company Alrosa.

ZBC has reported that the Russian diamond producer Alrosa says its two-year exploration in Zimbabwe would cost around $12 million. A joint venture, in which Alrosa plans to finalize a stake of 70% in December, has applied for a number of greenfield licences.

In July this year, Alrosa signed a deal to explore and mine diamonds in Zimbabwe, as the country seeks to leverage its mineral resources to boost the country's ailing economy.

Zimbabwe has large diamond reserves but mining of the precious stones has been chaotic with shady dealings rampant and policy flip-flops by the government a turn-off for investors.

In an interview with journalists after the signing ceremony, Alrosa CEO Sergey Ivanov said his company will invest an initial $12m in the venture.

"We are hoping that exploration will start in September. We see a lot of potential and we will invest more in the coming years depending on the outcome of the exploration," he said.

Speaking after the signing of the deal between Alrosa and the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), mines and mining development minister Winston Chitando said there was a lot of scope for investment.

"This is a joint venture between Alrosa and the ZCDC. It will look at greenfield and brownfield projects. So there will be exploration in new areas that are not known to have diamonds and there will also be work in areas such as Marange and Chimanimani which are known to have diamonds. This is part of our vision to produce 10-million carats annually and to earn $1bn every year from diamonds," he said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the deal had come to fruition owing to his country's excellent relations with Russia.

In January Mnangagwa travelled to Russia to seek funding for mining investments in the country.

Russian investors  also committed to invest $3bn for platinum production in Zimbabwe under a joint venture with government but the deal is yet to take shape — with concerns over shareholding demands by the government holding back the deal.  

In 2018 Zimbabwe scrapped its controversial indigenisation policy that forced all foreign investors to cede 51% shareholding in all investments but reserved platinum and diamond as the only sectors where investors are obliged to partner with government.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The Queen is coming to Netflix

40 mins ago | 62 Views

Kuda Tagwirei 'dumps' Mnangagwa

48 mins ago | 517 Views

VAYA unveils Vaya Cross Border and Vaya Intercity services ahead of the festive season

1 hr ago | 320 Views

Chihuri did not order the arrest of Chiwenga, we did

3 hrs ago | 2738 Views

Kasukuwere speaks on plot to challenge Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Heavy police presence in the Midlands

3 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Govt intervenes on Zupco crisis

4 hrs ago | 1093 Views

What are our leaders smoking?

4 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Former Minister attempts to evict 109 families

5 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Cuban doctors descend in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 3200 Views

Five people die in Harare

5 hrs ago | 2323 Views

The MDC once again demands an end to political persecutions

7 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Government increases vehicle crimes penalties

7 hrs ago | 2107 Views

ZESA to disconnect 24 000 clients

7 hrs ago | 2396 Views

Bulawayo man rapes dog at girlfriend's house

7 hrs ago | 2794 Views

General Chiwenga to retain position at Conference

8 hrs ago | 4721 Views

BREAKING: Miss Tourism models involved in accident

8 hrs ago | 2120 Views

Mnangagwa's family members capture government?

10 hrs ago | 5726 Views

Illegal gold miners wreak havoc in Mazowe

10 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Mnangagwa puts land barons on notice

10 hrs ago | 1976 Views

PSC rejects Mphoko forex benefits demands

10 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Welshman Ncube dragged to court over Mphoko money 'theft'

10 hrs ago | 1220 Views

10 hospitalised in SA after Zim bound bus catches fire

10 hrs ago | 2070 Views

MDC official 'embezzles' burial society funds

10 hrs ago | 891 Views

'So honoured to be in Berlin' twittered Chamisa - morphed in ED acolyte, sanction both

10 hrs ago | 2672 Views

Land dispute gets nasty as man burns villager's home

10 hrs ago | 606 Views

Texas Meat Markets officially opens

10 hrs ago | 870 Views

UK-based Nyakudya sings for Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 371 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days