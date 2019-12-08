BREAKING: Doctors finally return to work

News / National

by Staff Reporter

We are an interesting people. Someone tweets that doctors are on strike & people are dying, there is some excitement on Twitter and a real buzz. You tweet that doctors have resumed work and lives are being saved, you sense underwhelment and even disappointment #StrangeIntentions pic.twitter.com/bLxAGrFOZh — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) December 12, 2019

The majority of junior doctors had by this afternoon signed resumption of duty forms while consultant doctors also resolving to go back to work following a meeting they had with Government representatives earlier today.Although the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association leadership insisted that they were still incapacitated to report for work, the Senior Hospital Doctors Association said they were no longer on complete withdrawal of labour and will now join those who have been providing emergency services.Meanwhile, a split junior doctors Association, Progressive Doctors Association of Zimbabwe will be launched tomorrow evening in Harare from which a way forward on doctors' incapacitation will be announced.