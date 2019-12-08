Latest News Editor's Choice


5 die in accident

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Five people died this morning while 11 others were injured when a haulage truck collided with a pick-up truck at the intersection of Borrowdale Road and Harare Drive.

According to a statement by the ZRP on its Twitter handle, the accident occurred after the two drivers failed to give way to each at the intersection.

"The ZRP confirms that five died and 11 others were injured at the intersection of Borrowdale Road and Harare Drive at 0630hrs today. A haulage truck which was travelling along Harare Drive due east collided with a Mazda pick-up truck which was travelling along Borrowdale road towards Domboshava.

"The traffic lights were not functional at the time of the road traffic accident as parties failed to give way to each other. Motorists should be cautious and give due regard to road safety on approaching traffic lights which are not functional," reads the statement from the police.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days