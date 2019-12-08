Man arrested for savage assault on son

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly assaulting his son with an electric cable accusing him of damaging his phone and wetting his bed.Andifasi Banda (41) of Mzilikazi suburb allegedly assaulted his son (5) several times all over the body. The boy sustained cuts all over his back, bruises on both thighs and a swollen left ear.Andifasi is a bartender at a local leisure centre.The matter was reported to the police by Ms Linda Banda (48) who is the accused person's aunt and lives with them. Banda was not asked to plead to physical abuse when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Nomasiko Ndlovu.The magistrate remanded him in custody to Tuesday next week. According to court papers, on November 16 this year in the afternoon, Andifasi assaulted his son using an electric cable.Ms Banda was at home sleeping when her nephew assaulted the boy. She was awakened by her son who allegedly told her that the minor had sustained serious injuries as a result of his father's beatings.Ms Banda took the minor to Mpilo Central hospital for medical treatment. The matter was reported to the police leading to Andifasi's arrest.