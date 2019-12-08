Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Armed robber appears in court

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ONE of a nine-member gang of armed robbers that raided a gold dealers' office in Northend, Bulawayo and got away with cash, a Wifi router, digital video recorder, four cellphones and a cooler box all valued at $32 128, appeared in court on Monday.

Simon Makwelo (35) from Nketa appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa and was remanded in custody to December 24.

The court was told that on December 6, Makwelo, in the company of eight others, who are still at large, broke into number 4 Rudd Road, Northend armed with a pistol.

One of the robbers allegedly fired a shot and ordered everyone in the house to lie down, demanding cash and gold.

The occupants allegedly surrendered cash to the robbers who then ransacked the office and stole a cooler box, a Wifi router, digital video recorder, four cellphones and fled from the scene.

However, some residents gave chase and apprehended Makwelo.

Only $1 000 of the stolen $32 128 was recovered.

Source - newsday

