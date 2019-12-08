Latest News Editor's Choice


Muddy affair at Zanu-PF conference

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
HEAVY rains that are pounding Goromonzi have threatened to make the Zanu-PF 18th people's conference a muddy affair.

The grounds where the conference will be held are waterlogged and muddy, forcing service providers to bring in wooden panels to cover pathways and the main auditorium.

When NewsDay visited the venue, workmen had been deployed to dig contours and lay out furrows for drainage purposes.

Tipper trucks had to be brought in to ferry quarry dust to cover the muddy areas.

Massive tents, overflow screens and chairs had already been set up ahead of arrival of delegates.

The Zanu-PF juggernaut announced its arrival in the normally serene and quiet Goromonzi community by planting huge and colourful banners of President Emmerson Mnangagwa along the road and setting up 24-hour roadblocks along the way.

All entrances into the venue are manned by armed police officers.

Party spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo said they were happy with the preparations put into the hosting of the annual jamboree.

A strong delegation of 7 000 party members will, for the next three days, be in Goromonzi and will feed themselves to nearly 160 beasts and tonnes of food.

Most of the delegates, including VVIPs, will be commuting daily from the comfort of their homes and plush hotels in Harare, some 38km away.

Political analyst Ibbo Mandaza said the expenditure at the conference would not justify the outcome.

"It's a talk show isn't it, where they will just dance and feed themselves. Nothing will come out of it. Historically, nothing has come out of Zanu-PF conferences," he said.



