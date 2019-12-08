Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe's new Companies Act under scrutiny

The new Companies and Other Business Entities Act (COBE) will today come under scrutiny at a Zimbabwe Leadership Forum (Zimlef) indaba in Harare.

Zimlef chairman and founder, Canaan Dube, said captains of industry and commerce, senior government officials as well as executives from the public sector, economic analysts, legal experts and policymakers would take part in the meeting.

"The seminar will dissect pertinent aspects of the newly-enacted COBE, interrogate the contribution of the Zimcode [Zimbabwe Corporate Governance Code] to the Act and highlight practical means through which organisations can use the Act to enhance operational effectiveness," Dube said.

COBE is linked to the Zimcode, which was introduced in 2015 as part of efforts to incorporate corporate governance and boost productivity.

Dube said the meeting also discusses how the Act impacts companies' operations in the coming year.

COBE, among other things, has provisions to press criminal charges against those found wanting in terms of corporate governance and provides for restitution of looted funds.

