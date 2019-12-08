Lightning bolt kills Mutare man

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 46-YEAR-OLD Burma Valley man in Mutare district was fataly struck by lightning while taking a bath at his house in Mazonwe village on Monday.Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa identified the deceased as Boniface Chiadzwa.Kakohwa said when Chiadzwa was struck by the lightning bolt, his wife, Phyllis Mupuro rushed him to Burma Valley Clinic where he was pronounced dead on arrival.The deceased's body is currently at Mutare Provincial Hospital for post-mortem.Kakohwa urged members of the public to desist from standing under trees when it is raining.Meanwhile, a 37-year-old Buhera man, Prince Chidamajaha was on Monday found dead in Penhalonga area of Mutasa in a suspected murder case.Kakohwa said the now-deceased left his compound in Maswera village, Penhalonga, in the morning going to Stappleford in Mutasa district.Paul Musuka (25), who was coming from Femai village stumbled upon the deceased's naked body in the middle of the road.Musuka reported the matter at Penhalonga Police Station and the body was taken to Mutare Provincial Hospital for post-mortem.