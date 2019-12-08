Latest News Editor's Choice


Sex workers use python to lure clients

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
TWO suspected commercial sex workers have been arrested after they were found in possession of a python which they allegedly used as a charm to lure clients.

Loice Samhere and Queen Mpofu yesterday appeared before Mutare magistrate Notebulgar Muchineripi, who remanded them in custody to December 20.

Samhere and Mpofu, who are being represented by Chris Ndlovu, are denying the allegations.

It is the State's case that on December 4, an unknown male adult went to Greenside Lodges and entered Mpofu's rented room for intimacy.

While inside the room, the unknown male placed his satchel on top of a bag which contained a python.

The python reportedly made a strange sound and movements, forcing the client to flee from the room, shouting for help.

The man spilled the beans to the public who gathered at the scene. Onlookers ordered the accused to open the bag and they refused.

Samhere ordered Mpofu to remove the bag containing the python from the room and the two hired a taxi to ferry their belongings from the room, including the bag containing the python. She, however, off-loaded the python at Aloe Park.

People, however, made a follow up and gathered at Aloe Park. They later opened the bag containing the snake.

Source - newsday

