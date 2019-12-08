Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Council mulls own service station

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Gweru City Council has tabled plans to construct its own service station to ensure its vehicles do not get stuck in queues at private fuel stations at the expense of service delivery, Southern Eye has learnt.

Mayor Josiah Makombe told a full council meeting last week that the local authority was facing challenges refuelling its fleet; particularly refuse collection trucks and road graders.

"Our refuse trucks and graders have to queue for fuel like all other vehicles," he said.

"We must appeal to government to have fuel subsidies and also have our own fuel station so that as a local authority we are not inconvenienced."

Midyear councillors raised concern over inadequate fuel for its fire tenders saying the situation was affecting the city's ability to respond to emergencies.

The councillors called on council management to come up with alternative strategies to make sure that fire tenders had enough fuel at all times to attend to emergencies.

Meanwhile, Makombe said council had received $500 000 as final disbursement for 2019 for road maintenance.

He said the municipality would engage its contractor to start with strategic roads in the city which he said were in bad shape.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

5 killed, 11 injured as haulage truck rams into pick-up van in Harare

56 mins ago | 127 Views

ZINASU leadership dispute erupts

57 mins ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa son-in law appointed into ZimCoke board

57 mins ago | 110 Views

4 killed, dozens injured after Zambia-bound bus overturns

58 mins ago | 136 Views

Kasukuwere confirms Presidential ambitions

58 mins ago | 129 Views

Ramophosa seals Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

1 hr ago | 418 Views

Zanu-PF conference: Feasting amid famine

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Sex workers use python to lure clients

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Lightning bolt kills Mutare man

1 hr ago | 65 Views

'More parties to join Zanu-PF'

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe's new Companies Act under scrutiny

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Perrance Shiri, Kazembe Kazembe in tribal storm

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Ramaphosa, churches meet over Zimbabwe crisis

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Muddy affair at Zanu-PF conference

1 hr ago | 41 Views

'Splinter group a plot to silence doctors'

1 hr ago | 37 Views

'Matemadanda spilled the beans on Zanu-PF poll rigging'

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Zanu-PF land barons exposed, what next?

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Armed robber appears in court

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Clan rallies behind Chief Ndiweni

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Mthuli Ncube defends 'budget inconsistencies'

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Armed robber remanded in his hospital bed

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF conference not elective

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Farmer loses 10 cattle to lightning

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Dembare thrashed

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Man arrested for savage assault on son

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Form 1 boarding places run out

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Hwange relegated

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Dog rape accused acquitted

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Guilty Caps United players found not guilty

1 hr ago | 51 Views

5 die in accident

1 hr ago | 51 Views

BREAKING: Doctors finally return to work

3 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Zimbabwe gives 70% of diamonds to Russian firm

3 hrs ago | 1039 Views

The Queen is coming to Netflix

4 hrs ago | 463 Views

Kuda Tagwirei 'dumps' Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 4377 Views

VAYA unveils Vaya Cross Border and Vaya Intercity services ahead of the festive season

5 hrs ago | 769 Views

Chihuri did not order the arrest of Chiwenga, we did

6 hrs ago | 5623 Views

Kasukuwere speaks on plot to challenge Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 4708 Views

Heavy police presence in the Midlands

6 hrs ago | 2157 Views

Govt intervenes on Zupco crisis

7 hrs ago | 1363 Views

What are our leaders smoking?

7 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Former Minister attempts to evict 109 families

8 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Cuban doctors descend in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 4004 Views

Five people die in Harare

8 hrs ago | 2912 Views

The MDC once again demands an end to political persecutions

10 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Government increases vehicle crimes penalties

10 hrs ago | 2264 Views

ZESA to disconnect 24 000 clients

11 hrs ago | 2802 Views

Bulawayo man rapes dog at girlfriend's house

11 hrs ago | 3007 Views

General Chiwenga to retain position at Conference

11 hrs ago | 5300 Views

BREAKING: Miss Tourism models involved in accident

11 hrs ago | 2277 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days