Council mulls own service station

Gweru City Council has tabled plans to construct its own service station to ensure its vehicles do not get stuck in queues at private fuel stations at the expense of service delivery, Southern Eye has learnt.Mayor Josiah Makombe told a full council meeting last week that the local authority was facing challenges refuelling its fleet; particularly refuse collection trucks and road graders."Our refuse trucks and graders have to queue for fuel like all other vehicles," he said."We must appeal to government to have fuel subsidies and also have our own fuel station so that as a local authority we are not inconvenienced."Midyear councillors raised concern over inadequate fuel for its fire tenders saying the situation was affecting the city's ability to respond to emergencies.The councillors called on council management to come up with alternative strategies to make sure that fire tenders had enough fuel at all times to attend to emergencies.Meanwhile, Makombe said council had received $500 000 as final disbursement for 2019 for road maintenance.He said the municipality would engage its contractor to start with strategic roads in the city which he said were in bad shape.