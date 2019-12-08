4 killed, dozens injured after Zambia-bound bus overturns

News / National

by Staff reporter

Four people were killed and dozens more injured on Thursday morning after a Zambia-bound bus overturned near Marongora, about 274km north of Harare.Police say the driver of the Trans Trip bus carrying 72 passengers failed to negotiate a curve under wet conditions on the road leading to the Chirundu border post."The bus veered off the road and overturned. Four people died on the spot and the injured were referred to a Zambian hospital, Karoi Hospital and Nyamakate Clinic," police said in a statement."We urge drivers to be extremely cautious on the road and to avoid speeding."