Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

4 killed, dozens injured after Zambia-bound bus overturns

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Four people were killed and dozens more injured on Thursday morning after a Zambia-bound bus overturned near Marongora, about 274km north of Harare.

Police say the driver of the Trans Trip bus carrying 72 passengers failed to negotiate a curve under wet conditions on the road leading to the Chirundu border post.

"The bus veered off the road and overturned. Four people died on the spot and the injured were referred to a Zambian hospital, Karoi Hospital and Nyamakate Clinic," police said in a statement.

"We urge drivers to be extremely cautious on the road and to avoid speeding."

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

5 killed, 11 injured as haulage truck rams into pick-up van in Harare

1 hr ago | 171 Views

ZINASU leadership dispute erupts

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa son-in law appointed into ZimCoke board

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Kasukuwere confirms Presidential ambitions

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Ramophosa seals Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

1 hr ago | 525 Views

Council mulls own service station

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF conference: Feasting amid famine

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Sex workers use python to lure clients

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Lightning bolt kills Mutare man

1 hr ago | 82 Views

'More parties to join Zanu-PF'

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe's new Companies Act under scrutiny

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Perrance Shiri, Kazembe Kazembe in tribal storm

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Ramaphosa, churches meet over Zimbabwe crisis

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Muddy affair at Zanu-PF conference

1 hr ago | 49 Views

'Splinter group a plot to silence doctors'

1 hr ago | 41 Views

'Matemadanda spilled the beans on Zanu-PF poll rigging'

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF land barons exposed, what next?

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Armed robber appears in court

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Clan rallies behind Chief Ndiweni

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mthuli Ncube defends 'budget inconsistencies'

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Armed robber remanded in his hospital bed

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF conference not elective

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Farmer loses 10 cattle to lightning

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Dembare thrashed

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Man arrested for savage assault on son

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Form 1 boarding places run out

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Hwange relegated

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Dog rape accused acquitted

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Guilty Caps United players found not guilty

1 hr ago | 53 Views

5 die in accident

1 hr ago | 51 Views

BREAKING: Doctors finally return to work

3 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Zimbabwe gives 70% of diamonds to Russian firm

3 hrs ago | 1063 Views

The Queen is coming to Netflix

4 hrs ago | 467 Views

Kuda Tagwirei 'dumps' Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 4486 Views

VAYA unveils Vaya Cross Border and Vaya Intercity services ahead of the festive season

5 hrs ago | 772 Views

Chihuri did not order the arrest of Chiwenga, we did

6 hrs ago | 5658 Views

Kasukuwere speaks on plot to challenge Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 4748 Views

Heavy police presence in the Midlands

7 hrs ago | 2161 Views

Govt intervenes on Zupco crisis

7 hrs ago | 1364 Views

What are our leaders smoking?

8 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Former Minister attempts to evict 109 families

8 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Cuban doctors descend in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 4029 Views

Five people die in Harare

9 hrs ago | 2924 Views

The MDC once again demands an end to political persecutions

11 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Government increases vehicle crimes penalties

11 hrs ago | 2272 Views

ZESA to disconnect 24 000 clients

11 hrs ago | 2816 Views

Bulawayo man rapes dog at girlfriend's house

11 hrs ago | 3016 Views

General Chiwenga to retain position at Conference

11 hrs ago | 5317 Views

BREAKING: Miss Tourism models involved in accident

12 hrs ago | 2280 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days