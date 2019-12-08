Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa son-in law appointed into ZimCoke board

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's son-in-law, Gerald Mlotshwa is one of the most powerful individuals who have been appointed to the board of Redcliff based coke making firm, ZimCoke.

A lawyer by profession, Mlotshwa, who is married to one of Mnangagwa's daughters, was also recently appointed chairperson of the Sports and Recreation Commission.

Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) deputy governor, Nicholas Ncube has been appointed chairperson.

Ncube once served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.

"ZimCoke, the recently formed company responsible for the production of Coke and related products in Zimbabwe, has announced the establishment of its first Board of Directors," Ncube said in a statement Tuesday.

He added that nine individuals who have been appointed may be joined by additional members in early 2020.

The board chairperson said the nine appointed individuals represent, "Prominent Zimbabweans and also include the depth and breadth necessary to help guide and advise the Company as it conducts operations necessary to bring back into production the 160 coke ovens that formerly comprised the Coke Division of Ziscosteel Limited".

Ncube also said his board will appoint former Global Fosbel Chief Executive Officer the coking firm's CEO, "on completion of certain regulatory processes".

He added that a local Zimbabwean will be appointed to understudy Scott.

Meanwhile, Scott has said that the board will be a critical resource for the new company as it starts up its operations and ensures that production achieves the high-quality of coke-making.

Scott, who is also part of the board, has experience at an international level in both the steel and the coke industries.

Other board members include Philemon Nhachi, Emma Fundira who also sits in the board of Delta Corporations, economist Eddie Cross, veteran marketer Lillian Mbayiwa, ZimCoke Operations Director Michael Moore and prominent banker Valentine Mushayakarara.

ZimCoke deal valued at US$255 million was signed in July 2017, by then Industry and Commerce Minister Mike Bimha.

Source - newzimbabwe

