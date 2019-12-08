Latest News Editor's Choice


ZINASU leadership dispute erupts

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) is embroiled in a leadership wrangle after some of its members held a congress allegedly against their constitution and elected new leadership.

The case is now before the High Court with the outgoing president Archibald Elias Madida suing Rodrick Fayayo and Mfundo Mlilo, whose interest in the matter was not disclosed, for holding an illegal congress.

Madida made an urgent chamber application seeking to reconvene the congress and have the election declared null and void.

His lawyer, Hopewell Chitima of Sadombe and Partners, said in a certificate of urgency: "On December 7, 2019, the  respondents convened a congress of the applicant without legal capacity to do so after the president adjourned congress for four weeks to comply with the quorum requirement as provided by the union's constitution.

"Consequent to the convening of the congress, participants did not constitute a quorum to enable them to deal with the congress. Their actions illegally enabled some other members to be purportedly elected at the said congress which was unconstitutional."

Chitima said the purported elected members now seek to act for an on behalf of the applicant when their election was unconstitutional.

He submitted that ZINASU, cited as the applicant in the matter, stands to suffer grave and irreparable harm if the court does not intervene on an urgent basis.

Madida is seeking an interdict against the respondents and all those acting through them from continuing to act and purport to be office bearers of the union pending re-convening of their congress.

He told court that he was elected at a congress in December 2017 and held office of his term together with eight other executive members.

He said the congress was convened but due to the examination schedules of member institutions, the congress failed to reach a quorum.

He said 20 affiliates attended out of 54, thus failing to satisfy the required constitutional quorum.

Madida added: "I proceeded to call for an adjournment of the congress and as per constitutional provisions, I further advised that the congress was to be reconvened in the next four weeks specifically on December 17, 2019, which coincided with the end of the duration of my two-year term.

"Indeed, from the brief narration that I have made above, it is apparent that only urgent intervention by this honourable court will stop this wanton violation and total abrogation of the applicant's constitution."

Takudzwa Ngadziore was elected president of ZINASU and Tapiwanashe Chiriga became secretary general at the disputed congress.

The case is yet to be set down for hearing.

Source - zimlive

