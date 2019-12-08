Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

5 killed, 11 injured as haulage truck rams into pick-up van in Harare

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Five people were killed early Thursday after two vehicles collided at a traffic-light-controlled intersection in Harare.

Police said the traffic lights were not working at the time owing to ongoing power cuts, and the two drivers failed to give way to each other.

Police said a haulage truck travelling east along Harare Drive collided with a Mazda pick-up truck carrying more than a dozen people which was driving along Borrowdale Road towards Domboshava.

"The ZRP confirms that five people died and 11 others were injured at the intersection of Borrowdale Road and Harare Drive at 0630 hours today," police said in a statement.

"Motorists should be cautious and give due regard to road safety on approaching traffic lights which are not functional."

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZINASU leadership dispute erupts

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa son-in law appointed into ZimCoke board

1 hr ago | 142 Views

4 killed, dozens injured after Zambia-bound bus overturns

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Kasukuwere confirms Presidential ambitions

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Ramophosa seals Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

1 hr ago | 525 Views

Council mulls own service station

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF conference: Feasting amid famine

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Sex workers use python to lure clients

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Lightning bolt kills Mutare man

1 hr ago | 82 Views

'More parties to join Zanu-PF'

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe's new Companies Act under scrutiny

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Perrance Shiri, Kazembe Kazembe in tribal storm

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Ramaphosa, churches meet over Zimbabwe crisis

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Muddy affair at Zanu-PF conference

1 hr ago | 49 Views

'Splinter group a plot to silence doctors'

1 hr ago | 41 Views

'Matemadanda spilled the beans on Zanu-PF poll rigging'

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF land barons exposed, what next?

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Armed robber appears in court

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Clan rallies behind Chief Ndiweni

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mthuli Ncube defends 'budget inconsistencies'

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Armed robber remanded in his hospital bed

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF conference not elective

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Farmer loses 10 cattle to lightning

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Dembare thrashed

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Man arrested for savage assault on son

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Form 1 boarding places run out

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Hwange relegated

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Dog rape accused acquitted

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Guilty Caps United players found not guilty

1 hr ago | 53 Views

5 die in accident

1 hr ago | 51 Views

BREAKING: Doctors finally return to work

3 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Zimbabwe gives 70% of diamonds to Russian firm

3 hrs ago | 1063 Views

The Queen is coming to Netflix

4 hrs ago | 467 Views

Kuda Tagwirei 'dumps' Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 4485 Views

VAYA unveils Vaya Cross Border and Vaya Intercity services ahead of the festive season

5 hrs ago | 772 Views

Chihuri did not order the arrest of Chiwenga, we did

6 hrs ago | 5657 Views

Kasukuwere speaks on plot to challenge Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 4747 Views

Heavy police presence in the Midlands

7 hrs ago | 2161 Views

Govt intervenes on Zupco crisis

7 hrs ago | 1364 Views

What are our leaders smoking?

8 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Former Minister attempts to evict 109 families

8 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Cuban doctors descend in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 4029 Views

Five people die in Harare

9 hrs ago | 2924 Views

The MDC once again demands an end to political persecutions

11 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Government increases vehicle crimes penalties

11 hrs ago | 2272 Views

ZESA to disconnect 24 000 clients

11 hrs ago | 2816 Views

Bulawayo man rapes dog at girlfriend's house

11 hrs ago | 3016 Views

General Chiwenga to retain position at Conference

11 hrs ago | 5317 Views

BREAKING: Miss Tourism models involved in accident

12 hrs ago | 2280 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days