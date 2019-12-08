5 killed, 11 injured as haulage truck rams into pick-up van in Harare

News / National

by Staff reporter

Five people were killed early Thursday after two vehicles collided at a traffic-light-controlled intersection in Harare.Police said the traffic lights were not working at the time owing to ongoing power cuts, and the two drivers failed to give way to each other.Police said a haulage truck travelling east along Harare Drive collided with a Mazda pick-up truck carrying more than a dozen people which was driving along Borrowdale Road towards Domboshava."The ZRP confirms that five people died and 11 others were injured at the intersection of Borrowdale Road and Harare Drive at 0630 hours today," police said in a statement."Motorists should be cautious and give due regard to road safety on approaching traffic lights which are not functional."