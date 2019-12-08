Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Donald Trump congratulates UK's Boris Johnson

by Mandla Ndlovu
7 secs ago
United States of America President Donald has congratulated the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson for winning a majority in the country's just held elections.

Trump said he is ready to negotiate a new trade deal with Britain.

Posting on Twitter Trump said, "Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris!"

UK media has reported that the Conservatives clinched their majority after winning 326 seats - their majority is now on course to be between 78 and 82.

Speaking at the private gathering in the early hours, Johnson is reported to have said, "We must understand now what an earthquake we have created... the way in which we have changed the political map in this country.

"We have to grapple with the consequences of that. We have to change our own party. We have to rise to the level of events."



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days