Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zupco withdraws unsafe buses

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) has moved to ensure passenger safety by withdrawing at least 42 franchised buses and commuter omnibuses that failed VID tests.

The buses will stay off the road until repaired. There has been a public outcry over some Zupco contracted buses with worn tyres and mechanical defects.

Zupco is operating with 501 conventional buses, which include its own brand new fleet and those using its franchise, plus at least 470 kombis on contract countrywide. When Zupco contracts buses or kombis from private owners, it demands fitness certificates from the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) which must be renewed every six months. The buses must also have passenger and vehicle insurance.

Zupco acting chief executive Mr Evaristo Madangwa yesterday said Zupco would continuously check all vehicles under its ambit.

"All our buses should be compliant with VID requirements," he said.

"Some of the defective buses are being pulled out until they are attended to. The purpose of removing unroadworthy vehicles is that we want to ensure maximum safety of our passengers." The VID can inspect vehicles at road check point or at its depots.

"Inspections at the road check normally cover only those systems where a defect is likely to make sudden reduction or cease the possibilities to control the vehicle safely," according to VID rules.

"The following are normally checked: steering system, suspension, braking system, wheels and tyres, trailer coupling (if applicable) and lighting system, vehicle and driver documents to ensure compliance with the law.

"Inspections at the depots will cover all the components of the vehicle, as well as the under-carriage so as to ensure that the vehicle is safe for use on the roads.

 "A certificate of fitness is issued to a vehicle that meets all the requirements in terms of roadworthiness and the purpose for which the vehicle is designed to serve, particularly the Public Service Vehicle.

"In the case of private vehicles, a certificate of roadworthiness will be issued upon satisfactorily meeting all the requirements of construction, equipment and use."

Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) acting board chairman Dr Gift Machengete said all vehicles on the road should have certificates of fitness.

"Most roads are not in good condition and motorists should respect each other," he said.

"Those responsible for infrastructure development should make sure that the roads are repaired. Drivers should be cautious at all times and drive within speed limits to avoid accidents. Public transport owners should avoid giving drivers targets as this also contributes to accidents because they end up speeding."

Dr Machengete discouraged motorists from drinking and driving. A vehicle that was yesterday involved in accident that claimed five people on the spot at the intersection of Borrowdale Road and Harare Drive had no valid road licence, displaying a licence that expired in March. Police implored motorists to observe all traffic laws and regulations as they travel "Drivers should check the roadworthiness of their vehicles before embarking on journeys," said national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

"Police will not hesitate to impound all defective and unroadworthy vehicles besides arresting all those who flout the rules of the road."

Speaking on SABC news channel yesterday, South Africa Minister of Transport Mr Fikile Mbalula said they had impounded an unroadworthy Zimbabwean vehicle that was driving into South Africa. "We have impounded a vehicle which had no brakes, driving all the way from Harare crossing the border right into South Africa," he said.

 "We arrested the driver just before Pretoria and he was transporting children who had no legal documents."

Minister Mbalula said they needed to work together with their Zimbabwean counterparts to intensify spot checks on vehicles.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Minister Ndlovu delighted over recent Cop 25 meeting in Madrid

59 mins ago | 85 Views

Women's group engages MPs to push for gender equality

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Two teens jailed for theft of phone

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Fire burns woman and children

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa warns power-hungry party leaders

2 hrs ago | 768 Views

Ball now in Mnangagwa, Chamisa Court

2 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Zimbabwe courts Botswana on anti-corruption drive

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mberengwa East MP torches storm

2 hrs ago | 479 Views

'Air Zimbabwe to relaunch in 2020 with 5 planes'

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Proposed Zimbabwe finance law threatens jobs

2 hrs ago | 462 Views

Zanu-PF splurges $14 million on salaries

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

MDC UK province donates to Shurugwi villagers

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

3 bodies retrieved from disused mine

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Hotels eject MDC MPs

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwe must re-imagine the future

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Jury still out on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

NRZ board defies Matiza over US$400 million deal

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zanu-PF revenue streams run dry

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zanu-PF banquet in deep sea of poverty

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh Zifa headache

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Massive tender scam sucks in top officials

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Strengthening the code of conduct for political parties

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mthuli Ncube's inflation hypocrisy baffling

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Tendai Biti calls for an urgent dialogue with ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Zimbabwe faces a gloomy 2020

3 hrs ago | 405 Views

Relegation fight goes to the wire

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

9 die in separate accidents

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Cops hunt for rapist burglar

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Tsholotsho farmers urged to plant drought-resistant crops

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

'Victoria Falls flowing all year round'

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Herdboy plunges to death in 30m well

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Bulawayo Christmas Lights go on today

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Woman in court for 'stealing' car, cash

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Millers not budging on prices

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Man rapes two daughters

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new tuberculosis preventive therapy

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

'All hail the King'

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

POSB simplifies banking services

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Experts call for Mthuli tax removal

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Helicopter rescues for storm-ravaged communities

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Illegal connection electrocutes student

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa warns against populist policies

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zanu-PF presents anti-sanctions petition to British PM

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

New plate, new cup for prisoners

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Mureza to start assembling cars in Zimbabwe next year

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa promotes senior army officer

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

'Tribalist' Shiri speaks on farm downsizing

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Donald Trump congratulates UK's Boris Johnson

3 hrs ago | 689 Views

REVEALED: Iran helping Zimbabwe to build a cyber army

4 hrs ago | 1244 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days