Mnangagwa promotes senior army officer

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), President Mnangagwa, yesterday promoted Colonel Themba Mlambo to the rank of Brigadier-General.

The promotion was made in terms of Section 15 1(b) of the Defence Act. Conferring the new rank on Brig-Gen Mlambo at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks in Harare yesterday, Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Commander, Lieutenant-General Edzai Chimonyo said promotion in the army comes with hard work and dedication to serving the nation.

"It is prudent, therefore, to remind you that being promoted to the rank of Brigadier-General is a gesture of goodwill, trust and confidence that His Excellency the President and Commander-in-Chief of the ZDF, and the command element have accorded you.

"Relentlessly uphold your exemplary leadership principles and military expertise that you have acquired over your entire service for the betterment of the ZDF and our sovereign country.

"Your promotion came as a result of a wide range of considerations, amongst which are merit, distinguished service, consistent dutifulness, hard work, loyalty, selflessness and patriotism among others," said Lt-Gen Chimonyo.

Brigadier-General Mlambo promised to instil the spirit of hard work to officers and troops under his command.

"I promise to work hard for the development of my current unit I am commanding, the whole ZNA and ZDF at large," said Brig-Gen Mlambo.

Source - the herald

