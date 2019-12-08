Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

New plate, new cup for prisoners

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Treger Holdings yesterday donated 20 000 plates and 20 000 cups to prisons, so every prisoner now has at least a new cup and plate for personal use.

The donation came at a time when the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) was struggling to provide basics for over 19 000 prisoners countrywide. Reports indicated that some prisoners were now using their own plastic lunch boxes due to the shortage of plates.

Treger Holdings chairman Mr Martin Lock handed over the 20 000 plates and 20 000 cups to ZPCS Commissioner-General Major-General Paradzai Zimondi (Retired) at a ceremony held at Harare Central Prison yesterday.

The gesture was part of the company's corporate social responsibility.

"Yes, we are manufacturers," said Mr Lock.

"We do local sales, we do exports, we do a lot of production, but we have a duty to assist those in our communities.

"It comes in many forms. We assist those who are less-privileged, those who are in problems and those who are in dire need. We have identified the country's prisoners as a constituency that requires support."

Accepting the donation, Comm-Gen Zimondi said it came at the right time and it will go a long way in enhancing and meeting needs.

"As some of you might be aware that the ZPCS has been on record, inviting willing partners and stakeholders to come on board and play a part, not only towards the upkeep of inmates, but also in availing opportunities and facilities that promote inmates' rehabilitation and reintegration," he said.

"I am happy to mention that we have also made a decision that the initial donation of 5 000 plates and 5 000 cups will be distributed to two prison stations that is; 3 000 cups and 3 000 plates towards Chikurubi Maximum Prison, and 2 000 cups and 2 000 plates towards Harare Remand Prison," Comm-Gen Zimondi said.

"As some of us might be aware that our economy is not at its best, the ZPCS is also not spared by the prevailing economic challenges, which challenges fail the provision of adequate items to inmates among other critical needs. Hence today's donation has come quite handy in that the utensils' gap has been partly addressed."

The remaining cutlery will be delivered as soon as Treger opens business in January next year after the Christmas break. Comm-Gen Zimondi appealed for more donations to improve the inmates' welfare.

Source - the herald

