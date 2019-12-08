Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa warns against populist policies

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday said the country is on the right path towards economic revival while calling on Zanu-PF members to remain vigilant and shun machinations of perennial detractors with brute political ambition.  

Addressing the 112th Ordinary Session of the Central Committee at the Zanu-PF headquarters here ahead of the official opening of the party's 18th National People's Conference at Goromonzi High School in Mashonaland East today, President Mnangagwa said members must not be enticed by self-seeking individuals.  

"I exhort you to exercise uttermost vigilance in the face of the shenanigans of our perennial detractors. Let us not allow ourselves to be enticed away from ideals of our great party by self-seeking individuals with brute political ambition. The course we have taken as a party and Government to resuscitate and reform our economy is the correct one, never be swayed from it," said President Mnangagwa.

He said efforts were being made to correct past wrong decisions with regards to the economy.

"Populist policies and initiatives for short term benefits have dire long-term complications. Let us permanently put our country back on the rails towards recovery, growth and attainment of Vision 2030. I am confident that together in unity, we will carry the revolution forward progressively and democratically. Forward ever, backward never," said the President.  

President Mnangagwa praised the party leadership for working to ensure that Zanu-PF won the majority of by-elections conducted during the course of the year.   

"We meet against the background of a very eventful year which saw the Party reassert its dominance on the political landscape. Our victories in the various by-elections are reflective that we remain the people's party and the party of choice. I congratulate the party leadership at every level for the success we continue to enjoy," he said.

President Mnangagwa called on the party leadership to pay attention to the challenges and aspirations of the people.  

"From the days of the liberation struggle the people were the water and us the fish. Let us draw from that personality of our party and care for the people accordingly.  

"I have said that we are a listening party and servants of the people. Hence, as the year comes to an end, let us all re-commit to serving the people and fulfilling our responsibilities diligently without reservation, always concentrating on areas that promote their standard of living.  

"Let us be the leaders of integrity, who hold fast to the beliefs and ideology of our party while shunning corruption, greed, pride and arrogance."

The President paid tribute to members for their resilience and commitment to the party encouraging discipline, unity and love while shunning unruliness, divisive elements, the corrupt and those who put the party's name into disrepute.

"Let the engagements with our membership be about economics and productivity, it is only through higher productivity across all sectors that we will achieve sustainable economic development," he said.

President Mnangagwa said Bulawayo and Harare had led in the re-establishment of District Coordinating Committees while other provinces would follow after the conference.  The Central Committee received recommendations on the establishment of a League of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle, establishment of a Council of Elders for the Party, among other Constitutional amendments.

"We also meet today against the ever growing need to support initiatives that change the status and plight of our people in every sphere of life.  |It is therefore imperative that as we engage, we are alive to the need for an all-inclusive approach to national development as this will result in a stronger and empowered society which will in turn lead to a more prosperous nation.

"There can be no substitute for unity of purpose, hard honest work and discipline. Our policies with regards to, agriculture, mining, manufacturing, tourism, infrastructure development and energy must be understood by our people. Our vision to modernise social services such as education, health, housing infrastructure and empower, the women, youths, war veterans, people living with disabilities as well as small and medium enterprises must be made clear to them," said President Mnangagwa.  

"All our people should be mobilised to be able to take advantage of the opportunities that arise from all Government programmes. Let the engagements with our membership be about economics and productivity across all sectors that we will achieve sustainable economic development."

All is set for the official opening of the conference today after the Central Committee yesterday received reports on its final preparations. "As in the practice, we will be receiving the final reports on the state of preparedness for the Conference during the course of this Session.

Furthermore, the meeting will consider our Report, as the Central Committee, to the National People's Conference as well as the Agenda and Programme of Conference," said President Mnangagwa in yesterday's address.

He said the theme of this year's conference, "Mechanise. Modernise and Grow the Economy towards Vision 2030," is a clarion call to the party membership and the nation at large, to gear up and accelerate all efforts towards higher productivity, economic growth, job creation and the eradication of poverty. He said the conference is reflective of Zanu-PF's bias towards economic development and productivity as espoused under the Second Republic.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Minister Ndlovu delighted over recent Cop 25 meeting in Madrid

60 mins ago | 85 Views

Women's group engages MPs to push for gender equality

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Two teens jailed for theft of phone

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Fire burns woman and children

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa warns power-hungry party leaders

2 hrs ago | 768 Views

Ball now in Mnangagwa, Chamisa Court

2 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Zimbabwe courts Botswana on anti-corruption drive

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mberengwa East MP torches storm

2 hrs ago | 480 Views

'Air Zimbabwe to relaunch in 2020 with 5 planes'

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Proposed Zimbabwe finance law threatens jobs

2 hrs ago | 462 Views

Zanu-PF splurges $14 million on salaries

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

MDC UK province donates to Shurugwi villagers

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

3 bodies retrieved from disused mine

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Hotels eject MDC MPs

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwe must re-imagine the future

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Jury still out on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

NRZ board defies Matiza over US$400 million deal

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zanu-PF revenue streams run dry

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zanu-PF banquet in deep sea of poverty

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh Zifa headache

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Massive tender scam sucks in top officials

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Strengthening the code of conduct for political parties

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mthuli Ncube's inflation hypocrisy baffling

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Tendai Biti calls for an urgent dialogue with ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 1621 Views

Zimbabwe faces a gloomy 2020

3 hrs ago | 407 Views

Relegation fight goes to the wire

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

9 die in separate accidents

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Cops hunt for rapist burglar

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Tsholotsho farmers urged to plant drought-resistant crops

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

'Victoria Falls flowing all year round'

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Herdboy plunges to death in 30m well

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Bulawayo Christmas Lights go on today

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Woman in court for 'stealing' car, cash

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Millers not budging on prices

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Man rapes two daughters

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new tuberculosis preventive therapy

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

'All hail the King'

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

POSB simplifies banking services

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Experts call for Mthuli tax removal

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Helicopter rescues for storm-ravaged communities

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Illegal connection electrocutes student

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zanu-PF presents anti-sanctions petition to British PM

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

New plate, new cup for prisoners

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Mureza to start assembling cars in Zimbabwe next year

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa promotes senior army officer

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

'Tribalist' Shiri speaks on farm downsizing

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zupco withdraws unsafe buses

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Donald Trump congratulates UK's Boris Johnson

3 hrs ago | 689 Views

REVEALED: Iran helping Zimbabwe to build a cyber army

4 hrs ago | 1247 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days