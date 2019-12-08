'All hail the King'

News / National

by Staff reporter

SOCCER Star of the Year finalist and TelOne midfielder, King Nadolo, has been named the Footballers' Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) Player of the Month for November following impressive performances for the Midlands outfit.Nadolo, who joined the Rahman Gumbo-coached side during the second half of the season, was presented with his award at Ascot Stadium yesterday. He walked away with a shield and R5 000 courtesy of Doves Zimbabwe through their Zororo-Phumulani Funeral Plan.The re-branded FUZ award, which is now being funded by funeral services provider, Doves, through their Zororo/Phumulani brand, is voted for by players while the Castle Lager accolade is decided upon by journalists, club captains and coaches."King Nadolo started playing for TelOne FC mid-season and right now he's the third highest goal scorer in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League. We applaud King for finishing the season strong and the other players for the recognition for the FUZ-Zororo/ Phumulani Player of the Month for November," reads a FUZ Facebook post.Nadolo left Bulawayo giants, Highlanders, at the end of last season to join South African National Division One side Witbank Spurs but left in June. He joined the Wifi Boys in the mid-season transfer window and has so far scored an impressive eleven goals on the local scene.