Woman in court for 'stealing' car, cash

News / National

by Staff reporter

A WOMAN from Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly stealing a motor vehicle and cash only to dump the car after crashing into a water drain.Aneludo Dube (25) of Sauerstown suburb stole a Honda Fit belonging to Mr Kudzai Ernest Chakauinga (21) of Pelandaba suburb who she lured to her home after a few beer drinks in the central business district only to steal from him and leave him sleeping in her bedroom.In the car was Mr Chakauinga's wallet which had US$360, R400 and an undisclosed amount in RTGS$.Dube was not asked to plead to theft when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Nomasiko Ndlovu. The magistrate remanded her in custody to December 24.Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on November 20 this year at around 8PM, Mr Chakauinga met Dube outside a bar located along Robert Mugabe Way.The two went to a bar in Bradfield suburb where they shared a few beers before leaving for Dube's house."At about 11PM, the accused person asked the complainant to accompany her to her place of residence. Upon arrival, the complainant parked his white Honda Fit vehicle registration number AEE 4864 outside her yard," said the prosecutor.Mr Chakauinga allegedly locked and closed his car windows before putting the keys in his pockets and went to sleep in Dube's bedroom."When the complainant woke up the following day at around 7AM, he discovered that his car keys were missing and that his car had been stolen," said Mr Dlodlo.He had left his Infinix S4 cellphone with two Econet lines and a wallet which had cash . Mr Chakauinga allegedly tried to contact Dube but she did not answer his calls."On November 23 at around 2PM, one of the complainant's friends saw the accused person who was in the company of two female friends driving the stolen vehicle in Nketa 9 suburb. He tried to stop her but she sped off and lost control of the car before it fell into a water drain along Nketa 9 drive," said the prosecutor.Dube and her accomplices allegedly disembarked from the car and ran away.The front side of the car was damaged extensively and oil was leaking from the engine and gear box. Mr Chakauinga's wallet and cellphone were also missing. He reported the matter to the police who went to Dube's home but they discovered that she had packed her belongings and left.Dube was arrested on Saturday last week while drinking beer in the central business district. The value of the stolen property is RTGS$30 200 and only RTGS$26 000 was recovered.