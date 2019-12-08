Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman in court for 'stealing' car, cash

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A WOMAN from Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly stealing a motor vehicle and cash only to dump the car after crashing into a water drain.

Aneludo Dube (25) of Sauerstown suburb stole a Honda Fit belonging to Mr Kudzai Ernest Chakauinga (21) of Pelandaba suburb who she lured to her home after a few beer drinks in the central business district only to steal from him and leave him sleeping in her bedroom.

In the car was Mr Chakauinga's wallet which had US$360, R400 and an undisclosed amount in RTGS$.

Dube was not asked to plead to theft when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Nomasiko Ndlovu. The magistrate remanded her in custody to December 24.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on November 20 this year at around 8PM, Mr Chakauinga met Dube outside a bar located along Robert Mugabe Way.

The two went to a bar in Bradfield suburb where they shared a few beers before leaving for Dube's house.

"At about 11PM, the accused person asked the complainant to accompany her to her place of residence. Upon arrival, the complainant parked his white Honda Fit vehicle registration number AEE 4864 outside her yard," said the prosecutor.

Mr Chakauinga allegedly locked and closed his car windows before putting the keys in his pockets and went to sleep in Dube's bedroom.

"When the complainant woke up the following day at around 7AM, he discovered that his car keys were missing and that his car had been stolen," said Mr Dlodlo.

He had left his Infinix S4 cellphone with two Econet lines and a wallet which had cash . Mr Chakauinga allegedly tried to contact Dube but she did not answer his calls.

"On November 23 at around 2PM, one of the complainant's friends saw the accused person who was in the company of two female friends driving the stolen vehicle in Nketa 9 suburb. He tried to stop her but she sped off and lost control of the car before it fell into a water drain along Nketa 9 drive," said the prosecutor.

Dube and her accomplices allegedly disembarked from the car and ran away.

The front side of the car was damaged extensively and oil was leaking from the engine and gear box. Mr Chakauinga's wallet and cellphone were also missing. He reported the matter to the police who went to Dube's home but they discovered that she had packed her belongings and left.

Dube was arrested on Saturday last week while drinking beer in the central business district. The value of the stolen property is RTGS$30 200 and only RTGS$26 000 was recovered.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Minister Ndlovu delighted over recent Cop 25 meeting in Madrid

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Women's group engages MPs to push for gender equality

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Two teens jailed for theft of phone

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Fire burns woman and children

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa warns power-hungry party leaders

2 hrs ago | 768 Views

Ball now in Mnangagwa, Chamisa Court

2 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Zimbabwe courts Botswana on anti-corruption drive

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mberengwa East MP torches storm

2 hrs ago | 480 Views

'Air Zimbabwe to relaunch in 2020 with 5 planes'

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

Proposed Zimbabwe finance law threatens jobs

2 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zanu-PF splurges $14 million on salaries

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

MDC UK province donates to Shurugwi villagers

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

3 bodies retrieved from disused mine

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Hotels eject MDC MPs

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Zimbabwe must re-imagine the future

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Jury still out on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

NRZ board defies Matiza over US$400 million deal

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zanu-PF revenue streams run dry

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zanu-PF banquet in deep sea of poverty

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh Zifa headache

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Massive tender scam sucks in top officials

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Strengthening the code of conduct for political parties

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mthuli Ncube's inflation hypocrisy baffling

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Tendai Biti calls for an urgent dialogue with ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Zimbabwe faces a gloomy 2020

3 hrs ago | 409 Views

Relegation fight goes to the wire

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

9 die in separate accidents

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Cops hunt for rapist burglar

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Tsholotsho farmers urged to plant drought-resistant crops

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

'Victoria Falls flowing all year round'

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Herdboy plunges to death in 30m well

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Bulawayo Christmas Lights go on today

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Millers not budging on prices

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Man rapes two daughters

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new tuberculosis preventive therapy

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

'All hail the King'

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

POSB simplifies banking services

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Experts call for Mthuli tax removal

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Helicopter rescues for storm-ravaged communities

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Illegal connection electrocutes student

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa warns against populist policies

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zanu-PF presents anti-sanctions petition to British PM

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

New plate, new cup for prisoners

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Mureza to start assembling cars in Zimbabwe next year

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mnangagwa promotes senior army officer

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

'Tribalist' Shiri speaks on farm downsizing

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zupco withdraws unsafe buses

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Donald Trump congratulates UK's Boris Johnson

3 hrs ago | 689 Views

REVEALED: Iran helping Zimbabwe to build a cyber army

4 hrs ago | 1247 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days