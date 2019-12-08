Cops hunt for rapist burglar

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have launched a manhunt for a man who broke into a house in Lobengula, raped a 17-year-old girl before stealing $3 and disappearing from the scene early Sunday morning.Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango yesterday said police were investigating the rape and theft case.She said the suspect got access into the house through a kitchen window."On December 7 at 9pm, the girl slept on the sofa in the sitting room while her brother was sleeping in the spare bedroom which is next to the sitting room," Simango said."On December 8 around 4am, the girl was awakened by the accused person who had placed a kitchen knife on her neck and threatened to kill her if she made any noise," she said.Simango said the suspect raped her and took away $3 cash which was on the cupboard before leaving the house.She said the girl then filed a report at Magwegwe Police Station. The suspect is still at large.The girl was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical examination.Simango warned rapists that the full wrath of the law will catch up with them.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday also called for the protection of girl child.He said the public must improve security at their homes by installing burglar bars to prevent intruders from gaining access.