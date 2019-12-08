9 die in separate accidents

News / National

by Staff reporter

NINE people died in two separate road accidents which occurred between Wednesday night and yesterday morning in Harare and along the Harare-Chirundu Highway.In the Harare accident, five people died on the spot when a vehicle they were travelling in collided with a haulage truck at the intersection of Harare Drive and Borrowdale Road yesterday morning, throwing passengers onto the tarmac where they were run over by the heavy vehicle.Eleven escaped with various injuries and were rushed to hospital.When NewsDay crew arrived at the scene of the accident the bodies and the injured had already been removed, while the small truck had been taken to Borrowdale police and the haulage truck was being towed from the scene.Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident."The accident happened at 6:30am when a haulage truck and a Mazda truck which had 16 occupants collided at the intersection of Harare Drive and Borrowdale Road. The traffic lights were not working, and both parties failed to give way to each other resulting in a collision. Five people died on the spot while 11 others were injured and rushed to hospital. The haulage truck was driving along Harare Drive going east while the Mazda truck was heading towards Domboshava," Nyathi said.Walter Chinogaramombe, who is a vendor at the intersection, said the driver of the Mazda truck was speeding."He was speeding and failed to break when an accident seemed imminent and hit the haulage truck on the fuel tank.It was a sorry state and those passengers died a painful death. Four men and one woman died on the spot and their bodies were removed around 8am," Chinogaramombe said.The accident happened barely a week after two passengers died on another spot when a bus that plies the Epworth route, belonging to Abdul and Sons, failed to negotiate a curve at the intersection of Chiremba and Robert Mugabe roads before crashing with another bus and overturning.In the Chirundu accident, four people died and several others were injured following an accident involving a Zambia-bound Trip Trans bus between Nyamakate and Makuti along the Harare-Chirundu Highway on Wednesday night.Nyathi confirmed the accident saying officers were on the ground to investigate the incident with information still sketchy by yesterday afternoon.Nyathi said the accident happened around 9pm after the driver failed to negotiate a curve, resulting in it landing on its side.He said the bus had 72 passengers on board.