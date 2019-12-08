Tendai Biti calls for an urgent dialogue with ZANU PF

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The naive dream of ZANU is that miraculously things will change for the better and a turnaround will occur .Truth is this will not happen. Fundamental structural reforms required starting with resolution of crises of legitimacy. Thereinafter governance and socio-economic reforms



Sadly, for Zimbabwe this class of 2019 is easily the most incompetent, most corrupt and most predatory group of cretins that have ever coalesced around power anywhere anytime.



The country is not a prophesy waiting fulfilment Industry dialogue, trade-offs and sacrifices must be made now.

MDC Vice President Tendai Biti has called for an urgent dialogue and trade-offs between MDC and ZANU PF.In a frenzied tweeter thread Biti said ZANU PF will not be able to fix the country alone because of legitimacy crisis.The MDC has been calling for a national dialogue with ZANU PF held under a credible convenor.In January 2019, President Emmerson Mnangagwa set up a political parties platform called POLAD which brings together political players from different political parties to discuss the National Question.MDC has refused to be part of the platform. ZANU PF Spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo recently said MDC leader Nelson Chamisa sent ZCC leader Bihop Nehemiah Mutendi to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa and push for a dialogue between the two leaders.Read Biti's statement below: