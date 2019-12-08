Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF banquet in deep sea of poverty

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
"ASI hauzive mota? (why are you acting like you do not know cars?)", a boy aged about seven nudges his friend who was seemingly mesmerised by a black Lexus sport utility vehicle that was driving past.

The car, an uncommon feature in these areas, looks like it has just been unwrapped; it slows down and turns into Goromonzi High School, the venue of Zanu-PF's 18th National People's Conference.

The little boy then joins his friend as they walk in the rain along the dust road to their homesteads, perhaps wishing in his little heart that one day he will drive a similar car.

In the party's 39 years in power, Zanu-PF bigwigs have perfected the art of flaunting their opulence and flexing their political muscle.

The poverty being suffered by the masses has never stopped them from splashing on high-end vehicles and other fine luxuries of life such as hiring private jets.

Despite the economic challenges being faced in the country, the party has always managed to host lavish gatherings. And it was the wish of one Goromonzi woman to get a piece of the cake if, by any chance, the invitation gets extended to her.

"If the conference was open to us we would attend and also have a taste of the nice food that we have not eaten for so long. We would at least forget our hunger for those two days," a vendor who operates close to the venue told the Zimbabwe Independent.

This year's conference is being held under the theme: Mechanise, Modernise and Grow the Economy Towards Vision 2030, but for a people who still have vivid memories of unfulfilled 2018 election promises, this is another talk show, where the Zanu-PF officials from all the country's 10 provinces get to feast and remind each other they are in power.

Showing just how powerful the delegates are, the ruling party had by Wednesday afternoon set up two roadblocks on a 7km stretch from the Harare-Mutare road turn-off to Goromonzi High School.

The roadblocks, where security searches were conducted, were being manned by both the police and soldiers.At the venue, armed police officers were already on the ground to ensure security for the delegates, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his vice-presidents. And as fear gripped the people of Goromonzi, no one agreed to openly discuss with journalists how locals are surviving under the difficult economic conditions.

They could only fleetingly discuss the issue in hushed tones, emphasising that they neither wanted their pictures taken nor their names published.

One local told the Zimbabwe Independent most people feared being "dealt with" by party activists who do not tolerate negative criticism of the ruling party. "Please make sure I do not come out of any of your pictures, munondipinzisa busy (I will get in trouble)."

Trucks were moving up and down carrying gravel to cover the muddy tracks that had caused by heavy rains.While the country's hospitals have no doctors, no medicines and no equipment, the clinics at the venue have been more than adequately stocked to cater for delegates.

Electricity poles that were set up by the government around 2013 and 2014 have remained there for years as the wait for electricity supply continues, half-a-decade on.

"People who have electricity here are those that had money to get the electricity lines to be extended to their homes. But you see those other poles they were put there by the government around 2013, but until now nothing," a woman waiting for transport at the bus stop said.

And as the countdown to Christmas continues, there is an overriding feeling of despair among members of the Goromonzi community who opened up to the Independent about not being able to afford a loaf of bread.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mphoko's pension case an example how Ndebeles are ill-treated in Zimbabwe

16 mins ago | 47 Views

WATCH: Chinese hospital in Mash East flooded by water

21 mins ago | 85 Views

Minister Ndlovu delighted over recent Cop 25 meeting in Madrid

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Women's group engages MPs to push for gender equality

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Two teens jailed for theft of phone

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Fire burns woman and children

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa warns power-hungry party leaders

3 hrs ago | 923 Views

Ball now in Mnangagwa, Chamisa Court

3 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Zimbabwe courts Botswana on anti-corruption drive

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mberengwa East MP torches storm

3 hrs ago | 562 Views

'Air Zimbabwe to relaunch in 2020 with 5 planes'

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Proposed Zimbabwe finance law threatens jobs

3 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zanu-PF splurges $14 million on salaries

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

MDC UK province donates to Shurugwi villagers

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

3 bodies retrieved from disused mine

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Hotels eject MDC MPs

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zimbabwe must re-imagine the future

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Jury still out on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

NRZ board defies Matiza over US$400 million deal

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zanu-PF revenue streams run dry

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh Zifa headache

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Massive tender scam sucks in top officials

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Strengthening the code of conduct for political parties

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mthuli Ncube's inflation hypocrisy baffling

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Tendai Biti calls for an urgent dialogue with ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Zimbabwe faces a gloomy 2020

3 hrs ago | 422 Views

Relegation fight goes to the wire

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

9 die in separate accidents

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Cops hunt for rapist burglar

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Tsholotsho farmers urged to plant drought-resistant crops

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Victoria Falls flowing all year round'

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Herdboy plunges to death in 30m well

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

Bulawayo Christmas Lights go on today

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Woman in court for 'stealing' car, cash

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

Millers not budging on prices

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Man rapes two daughters

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new tuberculosis preventive therapy

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

'All hail the King'

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

POSB simplifies banking services

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Experts call for Mthuli tax removal

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Helicopter rescues for storm-ravaged communities

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Illegal connection electrocutes student

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa warns against populist policies

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zanu-PF presents anti-sanctions petition to British PM

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

New plate, new cup for prisoners

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mureza to start assembling cars in Zimbabwe next year

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa promotes senior army officer

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

'Tribalist' Shiri speaks on farm downsizing

3 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zupco withdraws unsafe buses

3 hrs ago | 197 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days