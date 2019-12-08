Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hotels eject MDC MPs

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PARLIAMENT business ground to an abrupt halt yesterday afternoon as opposition legislators protested ejection from their hotel rooms in Harare to pave way for Zanu-PF delegates booked in the same facilities for the duration of their party conference in Goromonzi, 32km south-east of the capital.

The ruling party conference, set to be officially opened today by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, closes on Saturday.

Tempers flared in the afternoon when the National Assembly resumed committee stage debate on the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Bill. The opposition MDC Alliance MPs refused to continue with the debate, shouting "no accommodation", forcing the House to adjourn after sitting for only 30 minutes.

Senate also adjourned after sitting for only an hour.

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi had brought in further amendments to the Bill and when MPs were asked to affirm if they agreed to the amendments by shouting "Aye" or "Noe", the angry MDC legislators shouted "no accommodation".

Dzivarasekwa MP Edwin Mushoriwa then raised a point of order with the deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Tsitsi Gezi over the accommodation issue.

"My point of order arises on the basis that most MPs in this House have been ordered to check out of their hotels and they have to travel to their constituencies now because of that," Mushoriwa said.

"Due to that it will be unfair to continue with business of the House today because it is not MPs' desire not to participate in Parliament business but is circumstances beyond their control, and some have been literally evicted.

For the sake of the people that sent us to Parliament it is proper that the House be adjourned."

Mbizo MP Settlement Chikwinya later explained to NewsDay that all MPs were asked to check out at 11.00 am yesterday morning.

"The hotels in Harare were full and we were ordered to check out at 11.00am to give space to Zanu-PF conference delegates. As we speak MPs have their luggage in their vehicles. The Zanu-PF MPs were later re-booked under Zanu-PF as conference delegates," Chikwinya said.

After the point of order raised by Mushoriwa, Gezi then ruled that the House be adjourned for 10 minutes.

If the House had continued sitting, it was going to debate the Finance number 3 Bill and the Appropriation 2020 Bill to do with the budget. This would have resulted in MPs driving back to their constituencies very late at night.

After deliberations, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube then adjourned debate to his two money Bills to next Tuesday, and thereafter Ziyambi adjourned the House.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mphoko's pension case an example how Ndebeles are ill-treated in Zimbabwe

13 mins ago | 34 Views

WATCH: Chinese hospital in Mash East flooded by water

17 mins ago | 61 Views

Minister Ndlovu delighted over recent Cop 25 meeting in Madrid

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Women's group engages MPs to push for gender equality

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Two teens jailed for theft of phone

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Fire burns woman and children

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa warns power-hungry party leaders

3 hrs ago | 905 Views

Ball now in Mnangagwa, Chamisa Court

3 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Zimbabwe courts Botswana on anti-corruption drive

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mberengwa East MP torches storm

3 hrs ago | 559 Views

'Air Zimbabwe to relaunch in 2020 with 5 planes'

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Proposed Zimbabwe finance law threatens jobs

3 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zanu-PF splurges $14 million on salaries

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

MDC UK province donates to Shurugwi villagers

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

3 bodies retrieved from disused mine

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe must re-imagine the future

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Jury still out on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

NRZ board defies Matiza over US$400 million deal

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zanu-PF revenue streams run dry

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zanu-PF banquet in deep sea of poverty

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh Zifa headache

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Massive tender scam sucks in top officials

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Strengthening the code of conduct for political parties

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mthuli Ncube's inflation hypocrisy baffling

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Tendai Biti calls for an urgent dialogue with ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Zimbabwe faces a gloomy 2020

3 hrs ago | 422 Views

Relegation fight goes to the wire

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

9 die in separate accidents

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Cops hunt for rapist burglar

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Tsholotsho farmers urged to plant drought-resistant crops

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Victoria Falls flowing all year round'

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Herdboy plunges to death in 30m well

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

Bulawayo Christmas Lights go on today

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Woman in court for 'stealing' car, cash

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Millers not budging on prices

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Man rapes two daughters

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new tuberculosis preventive therapy

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

'All hail the King'

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

POSB simplifies banking services

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Experts call for Mthuli tax removal

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Helicopter rescues for storm-ravaged communities

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Illegal connection electrocutes student

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mnangagwa warns against populist policies

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zanu-PF presents anti-sanctions petition to British PM

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

New plate, new cup for prisoners

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mureza to start assembling cars in Zimbabwe next year

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa promotes senior army officer

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

'Tribalist' Shiri speaks on farm downsizing

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zupco withdraws unsafe buses

3 hrs ago | 195 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days