Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Air Zimbabwe to relaunch in 2020 with 5 planes'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FINANCE minister Mthuli Ncube says Air Zimbabwe will take off in earnest in 2020, with five planes.

Ncube also told the National Assembly that Treasury was also going to assume the airline's toxic US$381 million debt through an "innovative mechanism".


He was responding to concerns raised by MPs during debate on the main estimates of expenditure to do with the budget on the Transport ministry vote of $3, 2 billion.

Ironically, the Auditor-General Mildred Chiri, in her audit reports, said three Zimbabwe Airways Boeing 777s had disappeared after the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) issued Treasury Bills worth US$52,8 million for their purchase.

But RBZ Governor John Mangudya, who appeared before the Tendai Biti-led Public Accounts Committee in October defended the issue saying the planes had not yet been delivered and were still being refurbished.

"There were actually four airplanes purchased from Malaysia and one of my principles is to tell the truth. Two of the planes are fully paid up and will be coming after refurbishment, and we are still looking for money to pay for the other two. As the paymaster, I paid for four planes.

"When I checked with the Ministry of Transport, they said anytime this year the two planes will be in Zimbabwe after refurbishment. The planes will be in the name of Air Zimbabwe because Zimbabwe Airways was more like a shelf company. We used to owe farmers and were afraid that those planes would be taken," Mangudya said.
Ad by Valueimpression

On Wednesday in the National Assembly, Ncube said: "On Air Zimbabwe, we are expecting basically four aircraft – two from Malaysia that we have paid for, and the Ministry of Transport has indicated that they are likely to be in the country by the end of the year, and then we have the one that is already here internally – the big one," Ncube said.

"The fourth one is an Embraer that was brought into the country a few months ago, and so there are four aircraft in total and I am told that there is maybe another one that we could lease from a neighbouring country which is somewhere in Africa, and the five will kickstart Air Zimbabwe" he said.

Ncube said the strategy is to get all the planes and equipment in place in the country and then begin the relaunch of Air Zimbabwe to support the tourism sector.

"The intention is that its operations are commercial enough so that there is business to do in terms of moving people and tourists around, and I am hopeful that Air Zimbabwe will take off in earnest in 2020," he said.

"We have been sufficiently briefed by the Minister of Transport that at least one aircraft will arrive before Christmas, and maybe by the end of 2019, both aircrafts from Malaysia will arrive. We have paid for the aircraft and so we are making progress in our quest to rebuild Air Zimbabwe," he said.

Kambuzuma MP Willias Madzimure said currently Air Zimbabwe was costing the country a fortune because all the staff there was manning one plane.

"It does not make any sense. Look at how Victoria Falls is now being marketed. Air Rwanda is now flying direct to Victoria Falls. South Africa markets Victoria Falls as their own destination because they can make available efficient transport, even internal travelling," Madzimure said.

Chegutu West MP Dexter Nduna said it would be better for Zimbabwe to also procure smaller Embraer ERJ aircraft.

"A second-hand ERJ costs US$1, 5 million and in its five years of life it can recoup investment which is second to none. It can be used for domestic traversing of the airspace and it is the quickest plane that you can employ in order to make sure you revitalise and revamp Air Zimbabwe," Nduna said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mphoko's pension case an example how Ndebeles are ill-treated in Zimbabwe

12 mins ago | 32 Views

WATCH: Chinese hospital in Mash East flooded by water

17 mins ago | 60 Views

Minister Ndlovu delighted over recent Cop 25 meeting in Madrid

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Women's group engages MPs to push for gender equality

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Two teens jailed for theft of phone

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Fire burns woman and children

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa warns power-hungry party leaders

3 hrs ago | 903 Views

Ball now in Mnangagwa, Chamisa Court

3 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Zimbabwe courts Botswana on anti-corruption drive

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mberengwa East MP torches storm

3 hrs ago | 558 Views

Proposed Zimbabwe finance law threatens jobs

3 hrs ago | 537 Views

Zanu-PF splurges $14 million on salaries

3 hrs ago | 426 Views

MDC UK province donates to Shurugwi villagers

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

3 bodies retrieved from disused mine

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Hotels eject MDC MPs

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

Zimbabwe must re-imagine the future

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Jury still out on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

NRZ board defies Matiza over US$400 million deal

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zanu-PF revenue streams run dry

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zanu-PF banquet in deep sea of poverty

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh Zifa headache

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Massive tender scam sucks in top officials

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Strengthening the code of conduct for political parties

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mthuli Ncube's inflation hypocrisy baffling

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Tendai Biti calls for an urgent dialogue with ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Zimbabwe faces a gloomy 2020

3 hrs ago | 422 Views

Relegation fight goes to the wire

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

9 die in separate accidents

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Cops hunt for rapist burglar

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Tsholotsho farmers urged to plant drought-resistant crops

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Victoria Falls flowing all year round'

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Herdboy plunges to death in 30m well

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Bulawayo Christmas Lights go on today

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Woman in court for 'stealing' car, cash

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Millers not budging on prices

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Man rapes two daughters

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new tuberculosis preventive therapy

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

'All hail the King'

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

POSB simplifies banking services

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Experts call for Mthuli tax removal

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Helicopter rescues for storm-ravaged communities

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Illegal connection electrocutes student

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa warns against populist policies

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zanu-PF presents anti-sanctions petition to British PM

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

New plate, new cup for prisoners

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mureza to start assembling cars in Zimbabwe next year

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa promotes senior army officer

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

'Tribalist' Shiri speaks on farm downsizing

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zupco withdraws unsafe buses

3 hrs ago | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days