Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mberengwa East MP torches storm

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MBERENGWA East legislator Marko Raidza (Zanu-PF) reportedly teamed up with party activists and disrupted a prize-giving ceremony at a local primary school on December 4, where businessman Comings Hove, whom he suspects to be eyeing his parliamentary seat, was guest of honour.

Hove participated in the Mberengwa East parliamentary elections on an MDC ticket in 2013 and lost the polls. He then took a sabbatical from politics and now concentrates on his surgeries in Harare and cattle ranching in Midlands.

This prompted Norton MP Temba Mliswa on Wednesday to request that Parliament investigates Raidza.

Teachers and villagers from Nhenga who spoke to Southern Eye said the MP stood in the way of development.

"It was an ugly scenario. The school authorities had invited Hove to be guest of honour as he is a respected person in the community. On the day of the ceremony, Hove brought with him a truck-load of gifts for winning pupils, which included books, rulers, T-shirts, satchels, sportswear as well as food hampers for teachers and vulnerable parents," said a senior teacher at the school who refused to be named for fear of victimisation.

"However, we were shocked to see MP Raidza storming the school in the company of Zanu-PF activists and declaring that Hove should leave the school and stopped him from delivering his speech and handing over his gifts. Out of fear, the school authorities complied and the function proceeded as a damp squib. The teachers were warned by Raidza not to allow anyone to officiate at any function and ordered Zanu-PF activists to monitor the school."
Ad by Valueimpression

Another villager said: "The teachers would have also had their morale boosted ahead of Christmas since they get meagre salaries. On the other hand, the gifts for pupils and food hampers for poor villagers would have left a positive mark in the community in these hard times."

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Takavafira Zhou said his organisation received distress calls from its members at the school.

"As PTUZ, we want to remind the ill-informed MP that schools are institutions of teaching and learning and not for political expediency. He must also be reminded that schools are politics-free zones and he must never smuggle Zanu-PF branch chairpersons into the running of schools," he said.

"Schools are free to invite guests of honour of their choices at their functions, and the MP has no right to disparage, humiliate officials and stop assistance earmarked to benefit schools in one way or another."

Raidza defended his action saying he was playing his "oversight role".

"We are MPs and we must play our oversight role. We cannot allow anyone to just come into the schools and do what they want, otherwise thugs will also get access. As an MP, I have the right to protect the interests of people who voted for me and even the children too. The children must be protected from undesirable people," he said.

Hove said: "I can confirm that I was blocked from participating at a function at one of our schools. I was sincere and also wanted to plough back into my community through some donations like I always do. I had no political agenda or ambitions."

Mliswa raised the issue as a matter of priviledge to the deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Tsitsi Gezi.
"There is a report circulating on social media in terms of Raidza's behaviour of disrupting a prize-giving day at a school because he believes that he must be present at every prize-giving day in his constituency — and I think we also had a similar case with Chiredzi West MP Augustine Musikavanhu (Zanu-PF)," Mliswa said.

"With due respect, we are MPs and we work with everyone and I think we cannot interfere with the education sector which is quite sensitive and we must respect the civil servants who are working tirelessly for this country.

"As a result, I would like you Madam Speaker to investigate that matter. If so, you need to really give a stern warning to all MPs because you cannot be political. We are political when we are campaigning and after that we work with everybody in the constituency."

Gezi responded: "On the issue of Hon Raidza, I think we all now know that social media is not something which we can trust, but I will make some investigations."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mphoko's pension case an example how Ndebeles are ill-treated in Zimbabwe

16 mins ago | 45 Views

WATCH: Chinese hospital in Mash East flooded by water

20 mins ago | 81 Views

Minister Ndlovu delighted over recent Cop 25 meeting in Madrid

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Women's group engages MPs to push for gender equality

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Two teens jailed for theft of phone

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Fire burns woman and children

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa warns power-hungry party leaders

3 hrs ago | 919 Views

Ball now in Mnangagwa, Chamisa Court

3 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Zimbabwe courts Botswana on anti-corruption drive

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

'Air Zimbabwe to relaunch in 2020 with 5 planes'

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Proposed Zimbabwe finance law threatens jobs

3 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zanu-PF splurges $14 million on salaries

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

MDC UK province donates to Shurugwi villagers

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

3 bodies retrieved from disused mine

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Hotels eject MDC MPs

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zimbabwe must re-imagine the future

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Jury still out on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

NRZ board defies Matiza over US$400 million deal

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zanu-PF revenue streams run dry

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zanu-PF banquet in deep sea of poverty

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh Zifa headache

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Massive tender scam sucks in top officials

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Strengthening the code of conduct for political parties

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mthuli Ncube's inflation hypocrisy baffling

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Tendai Biti calls for an urgent dialogue with ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 1817 Views

Zimbabwe faces a gloomy 2020

3 hrs ago | 422 Views

Relegation fight goes to the wire

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

9 die in separate accidents

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Cops hunt for rapist burglar

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Tsholotsho farmers urged to plant drought-resistant crops

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Victoria Falls flowing all year round'

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Herdboy plunges to death in 30m well

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

Bulawayo Christmas Lights go on today

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Woman in court for 'stealing' car, cash

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

Millers not budging on prices

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Man rapes two daughters

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new tuberculosis preventive therapy

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

'All hail the King'

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

POSB simplifies banking services

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Experts call for Mthuli tax removal

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Helicopter rescues for storm-ravaged communities

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Illegal connection electrocutes student

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa warns against populist policies

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zanu-PF presents anti-sanctions petition to British PM

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

New plate, new cup for prisoners

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mureza to start assembling cars in Zimbabwe next year

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa promotes senior army officer

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

'Tribalist' Shiri speaks on farm downsizing

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zupco withdraws unsafe buses

3 hrs ago | 197 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days