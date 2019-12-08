Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa warns power-hungry party leaders

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed that unnamed power hungry officials within the rank and file of the ruling party are out to destabilise his leadership.

Addressing the 112th ordinary session of the party's central committee in Harare, Mnangagwa said party members should not allow themselves to be swayed from the ideals of the ruling party by power-hungry individuals.

"I exhort you to exercise uttermost vigilance in the face of the shenanigans of our perennial detractors. Let us not allow ourselves to be enticed away from the ideals of our great party by self-seeking individuals with brute political ambition," he said.

There has been jittery moments in Zanu-PF over the resurgence of G40, a faction which almost grabbed power with the help of former late President Robert Mugabe before he was ousted in a November 2017 coup.

Mnangagwa recently tasked the Zanu-PF youth league to be on the lookout for remnants of the G40 bent on destabilising his leadership of the party and government.

Reports that self-exiled former G40 frontman Saviour Kasukuwere, was heading back home to contest for presidency, has unsettled bigwigs in Zanu-PF at a time there wassimmering discontent and division as a result of the economic meltdown.

But Mnangagwa said he was taking Zimbabwe in the right direction which will eventually pay off for the millions struggling to put food on the table.

"The course we have taken as a party and government to resuscitate and reform our economy is the correct one. Never be swayed from it," Mnangagwa said.

Zimbabwe is facing a deteriorating socio-political and economic environment with inflation reaching hyperinflation levels. Mnangagwa blames all the economic ills on Mugabe's mistakes which he claims he is now correcting.

"We must strengthen our resolve to correct the past wrong decisions we made with regards to our economy. Populist policies and initiatives for short-term benefits have dire long-term implications," Mnangagwa said.

Preaching austerity since coming into power, Mnangagwa announced the era of tightening belts had come to an end because his government had achieved economic fundamentals to drive growth and development.

Zanu-PF buoyed by victories in by elections and huge crowds at its rallies, declared that it was growing stronger.
"We meet against the backdrop of a very eventful year which saw the Party reassert its dominance on the political landscape. Our victories in recent parliamentary and council by- elections are reflective that we remain the people's party and party of choice," said Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa will lead the party through its 18th people's congress in Goromonzi today and tommorrow.

Source - newsday - Dailynews

