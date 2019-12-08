Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Women's group engages MPs to push for gender equality

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
Women's Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE) has engaged Members of Parliament (MPs) on the need to push for the full implementation of gender equality provisions in the constitution.

The engagement of the legislators was done between 10-12 December 2019.

"As an advocacy and lobby strategy, WALPE wrote individual letters to all the 270 MPs appealing to them to reconsider the cabinet position to extend the Parliamentary quota system which expires in 2023 and instead implement section 17, 56 and 80 of the Constitution which clearly spell out the need for gender balance in all leadership and decision making positions," WALPE said.

The organisation said the letters are a follow on activity on its on-going gender equality campaign #LetsGo5050 which is advocating for gender parity in all Zimbabwe's leadership spheres .

"The full implementation of constitutional gender parity clauses will among other benefits empower the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to reject political party lists which do not reflect gender balance for elected positions such as local authorities (councillors) and MPs," said WALPE.

It said it will also mandate the executive to put in place a gender balanced cabinet.

"This will also apply to all other elected or appointed positions such as permanent secretaries, diplomats, civil servants, parastatals, School Development Committees (SDCs), Health Centre Committees (HCCs), Village Development Committees (VIRDCO),Ward Development Committees (WARDCO) and many other areas," the organisation said.

 WALPE said it also want to thank one of its male champions for gender equality, Hon James Chidakwa for assisting in distributing the letters to all the MPs.

"We further call upon all male leaders to join in our fight to end the gender imbalance in all spheres of life in Zimbabwe," it said.

Source - Stephen Jakes

