Minister Ndlovu delighted over recent Cop 25 meeting in Madrid

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
ENVIRONMENT and Tourism minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu has expressed delight about the COP 25 meeting in Madrid, organized by Chile indicating that he managed to share the Zimbabwean experience to the participanting countries.

"Had the privilege and honour to share our efforts as a country towards both Climate Change mitigation and adaptation. Having experienced two climate extremes in a year; the El Niño Induced drought and the Cyclone Idai," he said.

"It was imperative that as a country we share with the world the realities of climate change and the need for urgent action. It is not enough to focus on mitigation without looking at adaptation, which is the human face of dealing with climate change."

He said he told the story of how so affected communities adapt to the changing climate as their livelihoods from food security to means of living are increasingly under threat.

He said they shared how countries like those in Africa, whose global contribution to emissions are insignificant benefit from the carbon sinks they provide to the big nations who continue to increase their emissions.

"I had the opportunity to share the Zimbabwean story of how we are taking decisive steps to adopt climate smart agriculture with a target of increasing productivity, resilience at the same time reducing emissions. This is not a trade off but certainly can collectively be achieved. I also shared with the audience how R&D leading to innovation is gaining traction in the agriculture sector, and more of this certainly will lead to optimization of our scarce resources. Precision irrigation techniques become a necessity in the face of lower rainfalls each year..." he said.

"COP 25 was my first COP but certainly with lots of lessons..."

Source - Stephen Jakes

Most Popular In 7 Days